Gunshots heard near football practice
State police at Greensburg report investigating reckless endangerment Aug. 24 at 6:23 p.m. at a football field at Southmoreland School District. According to the report, troopers received a report of several gunshots heard in the area of a football field at the Southmoreland School District. Troopers arrived at the scene and discovered that a youth football practice was being held when several gunshots were heard nearby. Further investigation revealed that individuals were target practicing with a firearm at a nearby field in a reckless manner. There were no reported injuries or property damage as a result of this incident. This appears to be an isolated incident of a reckless act at a location near the school property, but did not actually occur on school property. PSP Greensburg are conducting an investigation.
DUI reported in Hempfield TownshipState police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) Aug. 14 at 12:44 a.m. during a traffic stop at the intersection of Old Airport Road and Port Lane in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 55-year-old Dana McCready of Greensburg was stopped while driving a 2015 Kia Sol and arrested for DUI.
ID theft using credit cardState police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception Aug. 23 at 4:53 p.m. in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, a 36-year-old female Mount Pleasant victim reported fraudulent charges on Walmart.com and the order was canceled. Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
Business reports mail theftState police at Greensburg report investigating theft sometime between 11 p.m. Aug. 12 and Aug. 14. According to the report, unknown actor(s) removed the contents from the victim’s mailbox along state Route 31 in Mount Pleasant Township, and later returned and placed open mail items back into the mailbox. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
