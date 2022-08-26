Gunshots heard near football practice

State police at Greensburg report investigating reckless endangerment Aug. 24 at 6:23 p.m. at a football field at Southmoreland School District. According to the report, troopers received a report of several gunshots heard in the area of a football field at the Southmoreland School District. Troopers arrived at the scene and discovered that a youth football practice was being held when several gunshots were heard nearby. Further investigation revealed that individuals were target practicing with a firearm at a nearby field in a reckless manner. There were no reported injuries or property damage as a result of this incident. This appears to be an isolated incident of a reckless act at a location near the school property, but did not actually occur on school property. PSP Greensburg are conducting an investigation.