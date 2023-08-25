Revolver found along roadway
State police at Greensburg report finding a firearm Aug. 13 at 8:26 p.m. alongside a Unity Township roadway. According to the report, a black in color Smith & Wesson .38 Special Model 36 revolver and black leather holster were found laying along the roadway at the intersection area of state Route 130 and Lakewood Road in Unity Township. PSP Greensburg is continuing its investigation.
Hit-and-run reported in New Stanton
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred Aug. 12 at 1:53 a.m. on Arona Road in New Stanton. According to the report, a known 37-year-old Madison male crashed into a 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by a known 25-year-old Irwin male, then fled the scene without providing any information. The known 37-year-old Madison male was charged accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
Crash investigated in West Leechburg
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 23 at 6:58 a.m. on Main Street just north of its intersection with Summit Street in West Leechburg. According to the report, 38-year-old Joshua C. Young of Leechburg was operating a 2006 Honda 750 motorcycle south on Main Street when he lost control of the vehicle just prior to attempting to negotiate a right curve in the roadway. Young was unable to keep the motorcycle upright and it impacted the roadway. Young was transported by Freeport Emergency Medical Services to UPMC Presbyterian for serious – but not life-threatening – injuries, according to PSP Kiski Valley. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Freeport EMS, and members of the Hyde Park and West Leechburg volunteer fire departments. PSP Kiski Valley is continuing its investigation.
