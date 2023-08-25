Revolver found along roadway

State police at Greensburg report finding a firearm Aug. 13 at 8:26 p.m. alongside a Unity Township roadway. According to the report, a black in color Smith & Wesson .38 Special Model 36 revolver and black leather holster were found laying along the roadway at the intersection area of state Route 130 and Lakewood Road in Unity Township. PSP Greensburg is continuing its investigation.