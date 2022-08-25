PSP investigating loitering allegations

State police at Kiski Valley report filing charges against a known 58-year-old Derry female stemming from an incident Aug. 20 at a location along Strawcutter Road, Derry Township. According to the report, PSP Kiski Valley investigated loitering and prowling at night time and harassment. A victim is listed as a known 27-year-old Derry female. No identities were listed in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-08.