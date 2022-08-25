PSP investigating loitering allegations
State police at Kiski Valley report filing charges against a known 58-year-old Derry female stemming from an incident Aug. 20 at a location along Strawcutter Road, Derry Township. According to the report, PSP Kiski Valley investigated loitering and prowling at night time and harassment. A victim is listed as a known 27-year-old Derry female. No identities were listed in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-08.
Retail theft reported in Salem TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating retail theft Aug. 2 at 9:46 a.m. at 6700 Hollywood Blvd., Salem Township. According to the report, 26-year-old Kenyetta Jones of Jeannette stole three vacuum cleaners valued at $787 and a tent valued at $259 from Walmart. Charges were filed.
Two-vehicle crash reported in Unity Twp.State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Aug. 22 at 4:18 p.m. on Lincoln Highway at Horner Lane in Unity Township. According to the report, a 2015 GMC Acadia was attempting to enter Lincoln Highway from Horner Lane and struck a 2018 Ford Escape. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. Drivers were not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
