Vehicle strikes barrier on turnpike

State police at New Stanton report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 10 at 8 a.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76, mile marker 72.9 westbound) in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 40-year-old Kristen D. Leasure of Scottdale was operating a 2012 Chrysler 200 west on the turnpike at which time she lost control of the vehicle. The Chrysler traveled from the right lane, crossed both the center and left lanes, and struck the center concrete barrier. The vehicle then came to final rest facing westbound. Leasure reported minor injuries and was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital for treatment.