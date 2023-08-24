Vehicle strikes barrier on turnpike
State police at New Stanton report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 10 at 8 a.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76, mile marker 72.9 westbound) in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 40-year-old Kristen D. Leasure of Scottdale was operating a 2012 Chrysler 200 west on the turnpike at which time she lost control of the vehicle. The Chrysler traveled from the right lane, crossed both the center and left lanes, and struck the center concrete barrier. The vehicle then came to final rest facing westbound. Leasure reported minor injuries and was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital for treatment.
SUV overturns alongside turnpike
State police at New Stanton report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 12 at 5:10 a.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76, mile marker 72.9 westbound) in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 25-year-old Austin C. Rose of Mount Pleasant was operating a 2017 Jeep Cherokee west on the turnpike when the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and proceeded up an embankment. The Jeep overturned, spinning counterclockwise twice before coming to rest partially on the concrete longitudinal barrier. Rose self-extricated himself from the vehicle and awaited PSP arrival.
Wet road conditions cause crash
State police at New Stanton report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 14 at 6:10 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76, mile marker 58.6 eastbound) in Monroeville. According to the report, 55-year-old Kathleen Kindervater of Mount Pleasant was operating a 2020 Jeep Renegade in the left lane of the turnpike and attempting to pass a vehicle in the right lane. Kindervater was traveling too fast for the conditions of the wet roadway and lost control of the vehicle. The front driver side of the Jeep struck the center concrete barrier alongside the eastbound lanes. Following initial impact, the vehicle traveled across the eastbound lanes and proceeded off of the south shoulder of the roadway where it struck a guide rail with its front end. The Renegade rotated and came to final rest in a small grassy area off of the south shoulder of the eastbound lanes, facing north, with disabling front end damage.
PSP investigating domestic dispute
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a domestic dispute that occurred Aug. 22 at 10:15 p.m. at a Tucker Road location in Salem Township. According to the report, troopers were dispatched for a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Ross Grace, 31, of Salem Township, was cited for harassment. The victim is a known 29-year-old Salem Township female.
Flower planter damaged in Derry Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley are investigating a criminal mischief incident that was reported 11:36 a.m. Aug. 11. According to the report, a flower planter (valued at $150) owned by a known 51-year-old Derry Township female was damaged. The incident occurred at a Martha Drive location in Derry Township. Anyone with information should call Trooper Josh Abernathy at 724-697-5780.
ChildLine report leads to drug charges
State police at Kiski Valley report conducting a follow-up investigation stemming from a ChildLine report. Upon arrival on Aug. 3 at 12:24 a.m. at a Learn Road location in Bell Township, 52-year-old Steven Miller of Salina was observed in the driveway in possession of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe.
Porch pirate strikes in Export
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a theft that occurred Aug. 15 at 12:07 a.m. at a Lincoln Avenue location in Export. According to the report, unknown actor(s) stole a package off of the porch of a Lincoln Avenue residence. The package belongs to a known 36-year-old Export male. Anyone with information should contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780. The package contained an action figurine valued at $60.
PSP investigating Derry Township ChildLine report
State police at Kiski Valley received a ChildLine report Aug. 7 at 7:32 a.m. involving a a 14-year-old Penn Run female at a Ridgeview Road location in Derry Township. The investigation is ongoing.
ChildLine report filed in Bell Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley received a ChildLine report on July 24 at 7 a.m. concerning the welfare of a juvenile at a Perrysville Road location in Bell Township. The investigation is ongoing by PSP and the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau.
Troopers investigating possible PFA violation
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a possible protection from abuse violation concerning the surrendering of firearms in relation to the PFA. The incident was reported 3:53 p.m. Aug. 9 at a Chestnut Ridge Road location in Derry Township. The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.