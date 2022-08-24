Mechanical failure leads to fuel loss
State police at Greensburg report investigating a mechanical failure Aug. 3 at 1:28 p.m. on U.S. Route 66 at its intersection with General Edward Martin Highway in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2007 International Harvester 900I. Unit No. 2 was a 2014 Freightliner M076. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling north on Route 66 facing north in the far right travel lane. Unit No. 2 was traveling adjacent to unit No. 1 facing north in the far left travel lane. Unit No. 1 sustained mechanical failure, causing the drive shaft to become dislodged from the vehicle as unit No. 2 was traveling directly next to unit No. 1. The dislodged drive shaft struck the passenger side external fuel tank of unit No. 2, causing fuel loss. Both units came to final rest facing north in their respective lanes within the area of impact. Both vehicles sustained functional damage. Drivers were not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
Two-vehicle crash in Sewickley TownshipState police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Aug. 18 at 5:48 p.m. on Greensburg Pike at its intersection with West Newton Road in Sewickley Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander operated by 82-year-old David W. Busch of West Newton. Unit No. 2 was a 1970 Harley-Davidson Sportster operated by 77-year-old Richard G. Spagnolli of North Huntingdon. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling south on state Route 136. Unit No. 1 entered unit No. 2’s path of travel from the southbound lane of West Newton Road, traveling northeast onto Route 136 (turning left from the posted stop sign on West Newton Road). Unit No. 2 came to final rest in the southbound lane of Route 136 on its left side with disabling damage. Unit No. 1 came to final rest in the northbound lane approximately five feet east of the area of impact facing northeast with minor damage.
PSP investigating ID theftState police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at 1137 United Way, Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, a known 30-year-old female of Mount Pleasant Township told PSP unknown individual(s) opened a BJ’s Wholesale Club card in her name in Queens, New York, and charged $2,151.66. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
Vehicle strikes ice machine
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a vehicle collision Aug. 19 at 9:05 a.m. at the Dollar General parking lot, 4402 state Route 981, Bell Township. According to the report, 33-year-old Anthony T. Mikita was operating a 2011 Subaru Forester and struck the ice machine outside the building. Mikita told troopers he was attempting to fix his parking because the vehicle was crooked. He said he went forward and hit the curb, thinking he had put the car in reverse. Mikita related he then “panicked and hit the gas again thinking he was in reverse, which sent him into the side of the ice machine.”
Two-vehicle crash in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Aug. 22 at 5:41 a.m. on state Route 819 at its intersection with Depot Street in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2017 Toyota Tundra operated by 71-year-old Evan C. Reese of Apollo. Unit No. 2 was a 2001 Toyota Camry operated by 55-year-old Mark A. Love of Avonmore. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was attempting to enter onto Route 819. Unit No. 2 was traveling south on Route 819 and was struck in the left front fender by unit No. 1 entering onto Route 819. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were uninjured.
