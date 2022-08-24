Mechanical failure leads to fuel loss

State police at Greensburg report investigating a mechanical failure Aug. 3 at 1:28 p.m. on U.S. Route 66 at its intersection with General Edward Martin Highway in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2007 International Harvester 900I. Unit No. 2 was a 2014 Freightliner M076. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling north on Route 66 facing north in the far right travel lane. Unit No. 2 was traveling adjacent to unit No. 1 facing north in the far left travel lane. Unit No. 1 sustained mechanical failure, causing the drive shaft to become dislodged from the vehicle as unit No. 2 was traveling directly next to unit No. 1. The dislodged drive shaft struck the passenger side external fuel tank of unit No. 2, causing fuel loss. Both units came to final rest facing north in their respective lanes within the area of impact. Both vehicles sustained functional damage. Drivers were not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.