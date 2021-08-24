State police at Greensburg responded to a report of retail theft at 2:33 p.m. Aug. 4 at Giant Eagle in Hempfield Township. The suspects, Raeshele Johnson and Jaelynn Stout, are accused of stealing $342.68 in beauty products, according to police.
State police at Greensburg report that someone took a 9-foot by 5-foot painting of the town of Herminie at 10:34 a.m. Aug. 17 from the former First National Bank in Sewickley Township. The value of the piece is undetermined. Anyone with any information on the burglary is asked to contact state police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg are investigating an online scam involving a bogus apartment for rent listing that appeared on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. According to police, the listing for 776 Bethel Church Road, Latrobe, was listed under the alias of Jeffry Shaffer. Police are searching for any person who provided personal information or sustained a financial loss. Contact state police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred at 3:29 p.m. Aug. 16 in Hempfield Township. An unidentified driver in a Chrysler Sebring struck the rear of a 2018 BMW X4, driven by Patricia Moorhead, 54, of Smock while it was stopped at a red light near the intersection of Agnew Road and Route 30 and then fled the scene, according to police. Police said neither Moorhead nor her passenger, Donald Moorhead, 65, of Smock were injured in the crash.
