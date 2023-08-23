SUV strikes parked vehicle

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 18 at 1:04 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue in Derry Township. According to the report, 53-year-old Jason E. Bush of Latrobe was operating a 2019 Dodge Durango west on Lincoln Avenue when the vehicle for unknown reasons swerved over to the right side of the roadway and struck a legally parked 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide. No injuries were reported.