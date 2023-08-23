SUV strikes parked vehicle
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 18 at 1:04 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue in Derry Township. According to the report, 53-year-old Jason E. Bush of Latrobe was operating a 2019 Dodge Durango west on Lincoln Avenue when the vehicle for unknown reasons swerved over to the right side of the roadway and struck a legally parked 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide. No injuries were reported.
DUI crash reported in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 20 at 1:39 p.m. on Industrial Boulevard at North Main Street in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a Chevrolet Equinox operated by 73-year-old David Lee Smith of Latrobe. Unit No. 2 was operated by 68-year-old Charles Hilty of Derry. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the make or model of unit No. 2. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling northbound on North Main Street toward the Industrial Boulevard intersection in Derry Township. As unit No. 1 approached the intersection of Industrial Boulevard from Main Street, unit No. 1 stopped at a properly posted stop sign. Unit No. 1 then proceeded without clearance into the intersection. Subsequently, unit No. 2 struck the driver side of unit No. 1. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage as a result of the crash and were removed from the scene by Watt’s Truck Center. Smith was found to be under the influence of alcohol and prescription medication. He was placed under arrest and subsequently released from the scene. There were minor injuries reported. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department and Mutual Aid Ambulance Service.
Charges filed in DUI crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 15 at 10:50 p.m. on state Route 981 south of Lee Valley Road in Derry Township. According to the report, 32-year-old Courtney M. Renchko of Latrobe was operating a 2017 Nissan Maxima northbound on Route 981. As Renchko was negotiating a left curve, a deer jumped in front of the Nissan. Renchko swerved to avoid contact with the deer and lost control of the vehicle, which then swerved into the southbound lane and crashed into a guide rail. After impact with the guide rail, the vehicle launched over the hillside and rolled down the hill approximately 100 yards. Renchko was impaired and arrested. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Bob Hafer’s Towing. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department and Mutual Aid Ambulance Service.
Lawnmower damaged in Loyalhanna Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a criminal mischief incident that occurred sometime between Aug. 15 and 6 p.m. Aug. 16 at a Moween Road location in Loyalhanna Township. According to the report, unknown actor(s) cut the belt on the deck for the blades on a zero turn lawnmower owned to a known 43-year-old Saltsburg male. Anyone with information may contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
Two-vehicle crash in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 18 at 5:11 p.m. on Vine Street west of Argenta Way in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2016 Peterbilt 389. Unit No. 2 was a 2023 Nissan Kicks. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the involved parties. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling east on Vine Street in the eastbound lane, and unit No. 2 was traveling behind unit No. 1 in the eastbound lane. Unit No. 1 exited the eastbound lane and entered into the westbound lane to make a wide right turn into the Busy Beaver parking lot. Unit No. 2 began to pass unit No. 1 as unit No. 1 was making a wide right turn. Unit No. 1, with its right front bumper, struck unit No. 2’s rear left door. Unit No. 1 came to final rest in the westbound lane of Vine Street facing east. Unit No. 2 came to final rest in the eastbound lane facing east. A female witness told investigators she was behind unit No. 2 and observed the crash. The witness told investigators unit No. 1 appeared to be making a left turn instead of the wide right turn as unit No. 2 was passing it. The witness and both drivers “could not state if unit No. 1 had its turn signal on at the time of the crash,” according to the report. Unit No. 1 was a commercial motor vehicle and the driver was informed of Pennsylvania Vehicle Code 3756 regarding chemical testing following a CMV crash. The driver also was provided a written warning for a turning violation.
Crash reported in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 14 at 4:28 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 east of Gomers Lane in Derry Township. According to the report, 42-year-old Kristen R. Hughes of Derry was operating a 2008 Ford Focus eastbound in the left lane of Route 22. The vehicle was traveling at a rate of speed too fast for the wet roadway conditions. Hughes lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway and traveled onto the northern shoulder of Route 22 before it struck the center concrete median. The vehicle then spun approximately 90 degrees counterclockwise and came to final rest facing west in the right eastbound lane of Route 22. Hughes was wearing her seatbelt during the crash and was uninjured. The car sustained disabling damages and was towed from the scene by private means. A passerby assisted Hughes in pushing the vehicle off of the roadway and onto the southern shoulder.
