Two-vehicle crash in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Aug. 19 at 5:48 p.m. on state Route 217 at its intersection with Pizza Barn Road. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2019 Ford Escape operated by 76-year-old Lois I. Spence of Blairsville. Unit No. 2 was a pedal cycle operated by 29-year-old Benjamin L. Allman of Derry. The crash occurred as Spence was traveling south on Route 217 toward the intersection with Pizza Barn Road. At this time, Spence was traveling behind the pedal cycle, operated by Allman. Spence attempted to pass the pedal cycle, then make a right turn onto Pizza Barn Road. Subsequently, the Ford Escape struck the pedal cycle while making the turn. After impact, Spence pulled into the parking lot of Mugs Tavern, located at 2219 state Route 217. Allman picked his pedal cycle off the roadway and also went into the parking lot shortly thereafter. There were minor injuries reported at the scene. Members of the Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department assisted PSP Kiski Valley at the scene. Mutual Aid Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.
