PSP investigates assault at casino

State police at Greensburg report investigating an assault that occurred Aug. 20 at 8:27 p.m. at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township. According to the report, the incident occurred as an intoxicated male later identified as 40-year-old Brian McKendree of Johnstown was causing a disturbance and refused to leave the property after being instructed to do so by casino security. McKendree became “very belligerent and hostile” toward security and attempted to engage in a physical altercation with a known 32-year-old Greensburg male who is a casino security member. McKendree made various verbal threats such as he wanted to “kick the (expletive) out of you” toward the victim. There was also reported physical contact between McKendree and the victim as McKendree was enticing a physical altercation, according to PSP Greensburg. McKendree was also observed on surveillance urinating on casino property. McKendree was taken into custody and lodged in Westmoreland County Prison pending arraignment.