PSP investigates assault at casino
State police at Greensburg report investigating an assault that occurred Aug. 20 at 8:27 p.m. at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township. According to the report, the incident occurred as an intoxicated male later identified as 40-year-old Brian McKendree of Johnstown was causing a disturbance and refused to leave the property after being instructed to do so by casino security. McKendree became “very belligerent and hostile” toward security and attempted to engage in a physical altercation with a known 32-year-old Greensburg male who is a casino security member. McKendree made various verbal threats such as he wanted to “kick the (expletive) out of you” toward the victim. There was also reported physical contact between McKendree and the victim as McKendree was enticing a physical altercation, according to PSP Greensburg. McKendree was also observed on surveillance urinating on casino property. McKendree was taken into custody and lodged in Westmoreland County Prison pending arraignment.
Man walks out of Walmart with $849 worth of merchandise
State police at Greensburg report investigating retail theft that occurred Aug. 5 at 3 p.m. at Walmart in Unity Township. According to the report, 39-year-old Sean Tillery of Greensburg was observed committing a “push-out type” retail theft from Walmart with a total of $849.38 worth of merchandise. Charges will be filed in Magisterial District Court 10-2-08. A vehicle involved in the incident is a 2006 BMW.
Multiple charges filed after traffic stop
State police at Greensburg report stopping a 2007 Hyundai Sonata Aug. 18 at 6:18 a.m. in the 100 block of Gravel Hill Road in Unity Township for multiple vehicle code violations. According to the report, further investigation discovered the driver was also operating a vehicle with a suspended license and without a required ignition interlock device. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-2-08. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver.
Hit-and-run in Sewickley Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred July 14 at 8:43 p.m. on Derr Road north of Yukon Road in Sewickley Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a vehicle of unknown make and model operated by an unknown driver. Unit No. 2 was a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado operated by 58-year-old William E. Keefer of Donora. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling north on Derr Road in the area of 164 Derr Road. Unit No. 1 was traveling south on Derr Road and crossed over its lane of travel and struck unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 then continued traveling south out of Keefer’s view. Unit No. 2 came to final rest facing north approximately 10 feet north of the area of impact with disabling damage. No injuries were reported.
Stolen vehicle wrecked; driver unknown
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred July 25 at 7:04 a.m. on Ligonier Street at its intersection with 15th Street in New Florence. According to the report, an unknown driver was operating a 2015 Jeep Patriot south on Ligonier Street when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto 15th Street. The driver drove the Patriot off of the right side of 15th Street and struck a tree. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. While en route to the crash, troopers were advised the vehicle was being reported as stolen.
Vehicle strikes guide rail, bridge abutment
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 13 at 12:30 a.m. on Swede Hill Road west of Fosterville Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 33-year-old Brandon M. Chemski of New Stanton was operating a 2016 Ford Focus and traveling west on Swede Hill Road. Chemski drifted the vehicle off of the northern shoulder of Swede Hill Road, and the Focus struck a guide rail and bridge abutment with the passenger side front bumper. The vehicle had disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Chemski showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for DUI. No damages were reported.
Hit-and-run crash investigated in East Huntingdon TownshipState police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred Aug. 15 at 5:19 a.m. at 753 Homestead Ave. in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, 20-year-old Susan M. Fosbrink of Mount Pleasant was operating a 2008 Ford Fusion and traveling north on Homestead Avenue in East Huntingdon Township. Fosbrink was driving too fast for conditions, failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway and exited the roadway into a grassy area. The vehicle then struck a tree. After initial impact with the tree, the vehicle rotated counterclockwise and came to final rest facing northwest. Fosbrink fled from the scene prior to PSP arrival.
Harassment reported in Derry Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating harassment allegations stemming from an incident that occurred Aug. 15 at 11:48 p.m. at a Horn Road location in Derry Township. According to the report, a known 71-year-old Derry Township female threw a bucket at a known 65-year-old Derry Township male. The known male also grabbed the known female by the wrists. Both parties were cited accordingly.
