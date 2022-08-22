DUI investigated in Greensburg

State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) Aug. 13 at 3:21 a.m. at U.S. Route 30 and West Newton Road in Greensburg. According to the report, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2013 Mercedes-Benz C300 operated by 49-year-old Anthony Canady of Pittsburgh. Canady was found to be under the influence of alcohol while driving with a suspended license due to a previous DUI. Canady was transported to PSP Greensburg barracks for chemical testing before being processed and released. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-01.