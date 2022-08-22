DUI investigated in Greensburg
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) Aug. 13 at 3:21 a.m. at U.S. Route 30 and West Newton Road in Greensburg. According to the report, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2013 Mercedes-Benz C300 operated by 49-year-old Anthony Canady of Pittsburgh. Canady was found to be under the influence of alcohol while driving with a suspended license due to a previous DUI. Canady was transported to PSP Greensburg barracks for chemical testing before being processed and released. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-01.
Greensburg woman charged with DUI
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) Aug. 13 at 12:57 a.m. on Lincoln Highway in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2022 Landcraft operated by 40-year-old Melissa White of Greensburg. White was found to be under the influence of alcohol. White was transported to PSP Greensburg barracks for a breath test before being processed and released. Charges were filed at Magisterial District Court 10-2-01.
Drug possession during traffic stop
State police at Greensburg report filing multiple charges following a traffic stop Aug. 14 at 3:08 a.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and Clopper Street in Greensburg. According to the report, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2018 Ram operated by 29-year-old Raymond Weishorn of Pitcairn. Weishorn refused to exit the vehicle and was taken into police custody. Weishorn was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was transported to PSP Greensburg barracks to be processed and arraigned before being lodged at the Westmoreland County Prison. Weishorn was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction, drug possession, paraphernalia and various summary traffic offenses. A preliminary hearing will be held in Magisterial District Court 10-2-10.
Latrobe man strikes tree with car, flees
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash Aug. 17 at 11:23 a.m. in the vicinity of 2574 state Route 119 north of Rizzo Road in Unity Township. According to the report, 40-year-old David J. Zemba Jr. of Latrobe was operating a 2010 Ford Fusion north on Route 119 and negotiating a right curve in the roadway. Zemba’s car went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Zemba fled the scene after the crash. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg indicates Zemba was charged with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
Ligonier man facing DUI charges
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) Aug. 13 at midnight on the 700 block of East Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg. According to the report, 29-year-old Cameron Tobias of Ligonier was found to be DUI following observed traffic violations while driving a 2016 Ford Focus. Charges were filed in district court.
Juvenile drives car into creek
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Aug. 18 at 4:11 p.m. in the vicinity of 200 Bovard Luxor Road in Unity Township. According to the report, a 17-year-old Latrobe female was backing a 2011 Subaru Legacy out of a driveway and “got confused and hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.” The vehicle traveled off the road and into a creek. The vehicle came to final rest in the creek facing north.
Freightliner strikes embankment
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Aug. 19 at 3:15 a.m. on Walnut Avenue at its intersection with Locust Street in Hunker. According to the report, a 2012 Freightliner Cascadia was traveling north on Walnut Avenue, turning right onto Locust Street. The Freightliner crossed onto the north berm of Locust Street, continuing in a northeastern direction, and struck the earthen embankment with its front end. After initial impact, the Freightliner remained stationary on the earthen embankment, facing east. There was damage to a residential lawn at 948 Locust St. The Freightliner was pulled from the embankment by Diamond Towing. PSP Greensburg performed an onsite inspection of the vehicle and noted no violations. The driver was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
