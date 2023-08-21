Man steals wallet, racks up debt using credit cards
State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of a wallet and subsequent usage of stolen credit cards. The theft occurred between 8-8:45 p.m. Aug. 10 at IronRock Tap House, located at 5306 Lincoln Highway in Hempfield Township. According to the report, an unidentified male unlawfully took a red leather wallet out of a purse placed on a table inside the establishment. The wallet belongs to a known 40-year-old female of Penn. The male then went to Walmart nearby and used the victim’s credit card and debit card to unlawfully purchase three Visa gift cards. The total value of the theft is $3,011.94. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is advised to contact PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
ATV tires sliced in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an incident that occurred between midnight July 13 and 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at a U.S. Route 22 location in Salem Township. According to the report, unknown actor(s) used a sharp instrument to slice the sidewall of two ATV tires parked on property belonging to a known 52-year-old Salem Township female. The Terra Cross ATV tires are valued at $400. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is advised to contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5870, reference PA23-1054635.
No injuries in Derry Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 8 at 7:45 a.m. on state Route 982 north of Pittsburgh Street in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 1997 Buick LeSabre operated by 75-year-old Edward J. Johnson of Derry. Unit No. 2 was a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe operated by 42-year-old Amy S. Farkas of Derry. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling north on Route 982 and failed to stop at a stop sign, crashing into unit No. 2. Both vehicles were disabled. No injuries were reported. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by Bob Hafer’s Towing and members of the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department.
PSP: Man discharged weapon at 4 a.m.
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a noise complaint Aug. 3 at 4 a.m. at a Tall Timber Lane location in Derry Township. According to the report, 25-year-old Dylan Saxberg of New Alexandria is facing disorderly conduct charges due to the alleged “discharge of a weapon at an unreasonable time.” Charges are pending in Magisterial District Court 10-3-08, according to a public information release report filed Aug. 15 by PSP Kiski Valley.
Freightliner strikes message board
State police at New Stanton report investigating a commercial vehicle incident that occurred July 31 at 5 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76, mile marker 82.6) in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, 63-year-old Charles R. O’Neill Jr. of Bradford was operating a 2022 Freightliner east on the turnpike in the area of mile marker 82.6. The vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck an electronic message board, causing damage to the board. The vehicle sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene by Magill’s Towing and Auto Service. PSP New Stanton was assisted by members of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission maintenance department.
Hit-and-run in New Stanton
State police at New Stanton report investigating a one-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred Aug. 10 at 6:50 p.m. on an offramp off of U.S. Route 119 in New Stanton. According to the report, 27-year-old Shon W. Holzapfel of Greensburg was operating a 2013 Nissan northbound on Route 119 and entered U.S. Route 66 northbound. Holzapfel attempted to exit right onto ramp 8007, which curves right. While in the curve of the ramp, Holzapfel lost control of the Nissan, which struck the concrete barrier on the left shoulder. The vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest in the lane of the ramp. Investigators said Holzapfel fled the scene on foot. There was no structural damage to the PennDOT barrier.
Three-vehicle crash in Donegal Township
State police at Somerset report investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 9 at 6:20 a.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76, mile marker 98.1) in Donegal Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe operated by 69-year-old Claude T. Old of Sikeston, Missouri. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Ford operated by 52-year-old Jonathan L. Mayer of Hillsville. Unit No. 3 was a 2023 Peterbilt 389 operated by 59-year-old Rey J. Ramos of Prudenville, Michigan. The location of the crash was within a work zone that consisted of a mobile left lane pattern. Unit Nos. 1 and 3 were traveling in the right lane, and unit No. 2, which was a crash truck – a vehicle designed to keep roadside workers and passing motorists safe from collisions – was traveling in the left lane at approximately 5 mph. Unit Nos. 1 and 3 passed one crash truck and a contractor pickup truck in the left lane. The crash truck displayed flashing yellow lights and an arrow pointing to the right. The contractor pickup truck displayed flashing yellow lights. Unit No. 1 then attempted to pass unit No. 3 by making an abrupt lane change into the left lane. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2’s crash bumper, which caused the vehicle to travel into the right lane where it struck unit No. 3. All three vehicles came to a controlled rest on the right shoulder. No injuries were reported.
