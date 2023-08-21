Man steals wallet, racks up debt using credit cards

State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of a wallet and subsequent usage of stolen credit cards. The theft occurred between 8-8:45 p.m. Aug. 10 at IronRock Tap House, located at 5306 Lincoln Highway in Hempfield Township. According to the report, an unidentified male unlawfully took a red leather wallet out of a purse placed on a table inside the establishment. The wallet belongs to a known 40-year-old female of Penn. The male then went to Walmart nearby and used the victim’s credit card and debit card to unlawfully purchase three Visa gift cards. The total value of the theft is $3,011.94. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is advised to contact PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.