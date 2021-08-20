State police at Greensburg have arrested Kendrick Bolish, 33, of Latrobe after he fled the scene of an accident at 9:05 p.m. Aug. 15 on a ramp to Route 30 East in Hempfield Township. According to police, Bolish’s Chevrolet Silverado struck a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Kristina Mitchell, 48, of Latrobe. After the alleged accident, Mitchell pursued Bolish and attempted to get him to pull over. He reportedly did pull over, getting off the Route 119 exit ramp and into the parking lot of NAPA Auto Parts Store. After a brief conversation, police claim Bolish got back in his truck and fled down Route 119. Mitchell didn’t pursue him because she got a picture of his license plate and contacted police.