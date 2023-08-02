One-vehicle crash in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 26 at 11:27 p.m. on Industrial Boulevard east of Pandora Road in Derry Township. According to the report, 34-year-old Triston M. Clawson of Latrobe was operating a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe east on Industrial Boulevard. Clawson became distracted when he reached down to pick up a drink and then traveled over the fog line and struck a guide rail located off of the south shoulder of Industrial Boulevard. Unit No. 1 struck the guide rail with its front right tire, causing disabling damage. Unit No. 1 came to find crest on the south shoulder of Industrial Boulevard. Clawson was uninjured in the crash. His vehicle was towed from the scene by Henry’s Hauling. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department and Mutual Aid Ambulance Service.
PSP: Crash caused by switching lanes
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred July 28 at 5:04 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 west of White Thorn Road in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2019 Ford Expedition operated by 70-year-old Douglas D. Feather of Bedford. There were four passengers in the vehicle. Unit No. 2 was a 2023 Ford F-150XLT operated by 69-year-old Mario L. Luther of Jeannette. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 changed lanes in front of unit No. 2. Unit No. 2 struck unit No. 1 on the rear end. All vehicle occupants were utilizing seatbelts and did not report any injuries.
Physical altercation in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a physical altercation that occurred July 28 at 9:43 p.m. at a School Street Extension location in Derry Township. According to the report, a known 32-year-old female and a known 40-year-old male, both of Bradenville, struck one another during an argument.
Derry man reports unauthorized bank transfer
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an unauthorized bank transfer that reportedly occurred in June. The discrepancy was reported to investigators on June 7 at 10:20 a.m. According to the report, a known 22-year-old Derry male reported an unauthorized bank transfer of $2,078.99. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI reported in Bell Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) that occurred July 29 at 6:54 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 981 and Nelson Road in Bell Township. According to the report, PSP Kiski Valley initiated a traffic stop on a 2009 GMC Envoy for a moving violation. Further investigation revealed that the operator of the vehicle – who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley – was intoxicated and incapable of safe driving. A records check showed that the male driver’s license was suspended/revoked, and he had a warrant issued for his arrest by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office for theft. The operator of the vehicle was taken into custody and transported to Westmoreland County Prison for the outstanding warrant. Charges for DUI and traffic related offenses will be filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-05.
Vehicle strikes barrier on turnpike
State police at New Stanton report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 30 at 2:39 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike east of mile marker 76 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 22-year-old Emily A. Wolfe of New Market, Maryland, was operating a 2016 Honda Civic east on the turnpike at which time she lost control of her vehicle. The Honda struck the center concrete barrier, then traveled back across the left and right lanes, across the shoulder and up a grass embankment. The vehicle then came to final rest on the embankment, facing north. Minor injuries were observed, according to investigators. Wolfe was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Independence Health System Frick Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Troopers investigate alleged assault
State police at Greensburg report investigating an alleged assault that occurred July 28 at 9 p.m. at a U.S. Route 30 location in Unity Township. According to the report, the victim is a known 27-year-old Latrobe male.
Rubbish scattered on Murray Avenue
State police at Greensburg report investigating scattering rubbish allegations at a Murray Avenue location in Unity Township. According to the report, the incident occurred between 8 a.m. July 25 and 1:13 p.m. July 31.
Minor injuries in motorcycle crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 30 at 3:51 p.m. on Sheridan Road in Oklahoma. According to the report, 22-year-old Caleb R. George of East Vandergrift was operating a 2013 Yamaha V Star motorcycle south on Sheridan Road when the vehicle went off of the berm of the road and skidded onto its side. George was transported by a private party to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. George was cited for failure to operate a vehicle at a safe speed. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-1-04.
