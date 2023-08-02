One-vehicle crash in Derry Township

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 26 at 11:27 p.m. on Industrial Boulevard east of Pandora Road in Derry Township. According to the report, 34-year-old Triston M. Clawson of Latrobe was operating a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe east on Industrial Boulevard. Clawson became distracted when he reached down to pick up a drink and then traveled over the fog line and struck a guide rail located off of the south shoulder of Industrial Boulevard. Unit No. 1 struck the guide rail with its front right tire, causing disabling damage. Unit No. 1 came to find crest on the south shoulder of Industrial Boulevard. Clawson was uninjured in the crash. His vehicle was towed from the scene by Henry’s Hauling. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department and Mutual Aid Ambulance Service.