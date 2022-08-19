Two-vehicle crash in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Aug. 17 at 6:36 a.m. on U.S. Route 66 north at U.S. Route 22 in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2011 BMW 328i operated by 27-year-old Tyler J. Strini of Homer City. Unit No. 2 was a 2010 Mazda 3 operated by 56-year-old John F. Farally of Pitcairn. This crash occurred as unit No. 2 was stopped in the right lane of Route 66 north at a steady red signal. Unit No. 1 was traveling north in the right lane approaching unit No. 2 and failed to slow down on approach of stopped traffic. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 in the rear bumper area. Both vehicles were disabled as a result of the crash. Unit No. 2 came to rest in the middle of the intersection facing northeast. Unit No. 1 came to rest in the southbound Route 22 offramp to Route 66 south, facing southwest. Strini was transported to UPMC East for evaluation. Farally was treated at the scene and transported to Forbes Hospital with suspected serious injuries. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by firefighters from Delmont, Forbes Road, Slickville and White Valley, Mutual Aid Ambulance Service and PennDOT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.