DUI reported in Salem Township

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) Aug. 14 at 1:53 a.m. at the intersection of Sheffield Drive and U.S. Route 66 in Salem Township. According to the report, while on patrol, a vehicle operated by a known 46-year-old Jeannette female was observed committing multiple traffic violations. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and the suspect was detained for DUI after field sobriety testing. Blood test results are pending.