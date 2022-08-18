DUI reported in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) Aug. 14 at 1:53 a.m. at the intersection of Sheffield Drive and U.S. Route 66 in Salem Township. According to the report, while on patrol, a vehicle operated by a known 46-year-old Jeannette female was observed committing multiple traffic violations. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and the suspect was detained for DUI after field sobriety testing. Blood test results are pending.
Man cited for public drunkennessState police at Kiski Valley report filing public drunkenness charges following an incident Aug. 15 at 6:35 p.m. in the vicinity of South Leechburg Hill Road and Main Street in West Leechburg. According to the report, PSP Kiski Valley responded to the area to check the welfare of a known 58-year-old Leechburg male who was laying near the roadway. The male, who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was transported to Allegheny Valley Hospital by Lower Kiski Ambulance for evaluation. Charges are pending at Magisterial District Court 10-1-04.
Three-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.State police at Greensburg report investigating a three-vehicle crash Aug. 15 at 5:10 p.m. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2010 Nissan Altima, unit No. 2 was a 2015 Toyota Corolla, and unit No. 3 was a 2015 Hyundai Elantra. No drivers were identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
This collision occurred at East Gate Plaza at U.S. Route 30. Unit No. 3 was stopped stationary at a properly functioning red light within the (straight/left turn) lane of travel. Unit No. 2 was directly behind unit No. 3 stationary at a properly functioning red light. Unit No. 1 failed to yield to stopped motorists prior to approaching unit No. 2 from the rear and struck unit No. 2 in the rear bumper area with unit No. 1’s front bumper area. Unit No. 2 was pushed forward into the rear bumper of unit No. 3 with unit No. 2’s front bumper area. Unit No. 1, unit No. 2, and unit No. 3 proceeded through the Intersection into the adjacent parking lot of Barnes and Noble.
Upon arrival, troopers spoke with operator No. 1 at the scene. She related she was traveling north approaching Route 30 when the door panel distracted her, caused her to take her eyes off of the roadway and strike unit No. 2 in the rear bumper area. She related she was tired and closed her eyes for a second, taking her eyes off the road. She was not injured, declined medical treatment at the scene, and was wearing her seat belt.
Troopers then spoke with operator No. 2, who related she was stopped within the straight/left turn lane of travel because her traffic light was solid red. She was struck in the rear bumper area from unit No. 1, causing her to be pushed forward into the rear bumper area of unit No. 3. She related she spoke with operator 1 at the scene, who related to her she was sorry, she was falling asleep. Operator No. 2 was wearing her seat belt, was evaluated at the scene by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service and was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital by a friend from the scene to be evaluated for upper torso/neck pain.
Troopers spoke with operator No. 3, who related she was stopped within the straight/left turn lane of travel because her traffic light was solid red. She was struck in the rear bumper area from unit No. 2. She was not injured, declined medical treatment at the scene, and was wearing her seat belt.
Minor injuries in two-vehicle crashState police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Aug. 12 at 4:12 p.m. on Depot Street at its intersection with Racetrack Road in Youngwood. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2011 BMW operated by 19-year-old Nyaire F. Murphy of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 35-year-old Ryan C. Deglau of Youngwood.
The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling east on Depot Street Extension approaching its intersection with Racetrack Road, attempting to travel straight onto Depot Street. Unit No. 1 was traveling west on Depot Street. Unit No. 1 failed to yield the right-of-way to unit No. 2, which was traveling straight and attempted to make a left turn onto Racetrack Road.
Unit No. 2 collided with unit No. 1’s front end. Unit No. 1 sustained severe damage to its front end and was towed from the scene. Unit No. 2 sustained moderate damage to its front end and was towed from the scene. Murphy was transported via EMS to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for possible injuries. Deglau reported minor injuries but refused medical treatment.
DUI reported in Hempfield TownshipState police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) Aug. 13 at 10:45 p.m. on state Route 136 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 27-year-old Danny Chellini of Greensburg was found to be DUI following observed traffic violations. The vehicle involved was a 2000 Chevrolet Camaro.
