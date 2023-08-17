Trespassing reported in Youngwood
State police at Greensburg report filing simple trespass charges following an incident that occurred Aug. 14 at 10:50 p.m. at a South 4th Street location in Youngwood. According to the report, a known 61-year-old Youngwood female unlawfully trespassed in the residence of a known 53-year-old Youngwood male. The female was cited accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
No injuries in Hempfield Township crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 9 at 11:41 a.m. on Elgin Drive at its intersection with Dennis Drive in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2018 Jeep operated by 66-year-old Gerald A. Thomas of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Ram 2500 operated by 40-year-old Brian M. Bradosky of Apollo. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 entered an intersection from a stop sign without yielding to oncoming traffic, resulting in unit No. 2 crashing into the rear driver side wheel well/passenger door area of unit No. 1, causing damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported. PSP Greensburg was assisted at the scene by members of the Fort Allen Volunteer Fire Department and Mutual Aid Ambulance Service.
3 vehicles involved in Hempfield Twp. crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 9 at 4:24 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 west of its intersection with state Route 136 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2016 Dodge Dart operated by 24-year-old Rickie L. Piper Jr. of Latrobe. Unit No. 2 was a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu operated by 29-year-old Scott A. Guynn of South Connellsville. There were two passengers in unit No. 2, 30-year-old Frances M. Guynn of Connellsville, and a 2-year-old male child, also of Connellsville. Unit No. 3 was a 2015 Toyota RAV4 operated by 70-year-old Charlene M. Vesely of Jefferson Hills. There was one passenger in unit No. 3, 36-year-old Karen M. Neville of Pittsburgh. The crash occurred as all vehicles were stopped in the right lane of Route 30 westbound. Unit No. 3 was stopped in the right lane due to traffic ahead being stopped. Unit No. 2 was stopped in the right lane, behind unit No. 3. Unit No. 1 was approaching unit Nos. 2 and 3 in the right lane of Route 30 westbound. Piper initially failed to observe the stopped traffic in front of him. Once Piper observed unit No. 2 was stopped, he attempted to swerve left to evade the collision but was unsuccessful. At this time, the front right portion of unit No. 1 hit the left rear of unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 then traveled across the left lane and impacted the center concrete barrier with its front left portion, where it came to final rest. After being hit by unit No. 1, unit No. 2 was pushed forward into the rear of unit No. 3. Unit Nos. 2 and 3 came to final rest upon impact. Scott A. Guynn was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.
PSP: Vehicle strikes embankment
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 26 at 12:44 a.m. on Clay Pike Road south of Austin Boulevard in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, 41-year-old Jeremiah Wynkoop of Donegal was operating a 2008 Dodge caravan north on Clay Pike Road. Wynkoop was looking at his phone and swerved off of the right lane of the roadway. After exiting the northbound lane, the vehicle struck an embankment, then reversed back across Clay Pike Road and parked in a field. Wynkoop left the scene of the crash and returned to his residence. Wynkoop reported the crash from his residence, although while attempting to make contact with Wynkoop at his residence, no contact was made.
PSP probe Hempfield Township crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred July 18 at 11:12 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 at its intersection with Georges Station Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2016 Ford Escape operated by 38-year-old Lauren C. Balshaw of New Eagle. Unit No. 2 was a 2021 Dodge Challenger operated by 54-year-old Matthew C. Jacobs of Latrobe. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling east on Route 30 approaching the intersection with Georges Station Road. Unit No. 1 failed to stop at a steady red light, entered into the intersection and struck unit No. 2, which had a green light. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. Balshaw suffered injuries and was transported from the scene via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital for treatment of injuries of unknown severity and evaluation. Balshaw had been drinking and later consented to a legal blood draw.
