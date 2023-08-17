Trespassing reported in Youngwood

State police at Greensburg report filing simple trespass charges following an incident that occurred Aug. 14 at 10:50 p.m. at a South 4th Street location in Youngwood. According to the report, a known 61-year-old Youngwood female unlawfully trespassed in the residence of a known 53-year-old Youngwood male. The female was cited accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.