Suspected minor injuries in crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred July 20 at 12:49 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 eastbound in the area of Dairy Queen, 7578 Route 30, Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2015 Honda Civic operated by 64-year-old Cheryl L. Schultz of Manor. Unit No. 2 was a 2016 Acura Legend operated by 81-year-old Beatrice L. Buhl of North Huntingdon. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 began traveling northwest from the posted stop sign at the intersection of Route 30 and 7578 Route 30. Unit No. 1 proceeded without clearance from the posted stop sign and began turning left, crossing over Route 30 eastbound and attempting to merge onto Route 30 westbound. Unit No. 2 was traveling east in the far left lane of Route 30 eastbound and struck unit No. 1. Unit No. 1 continued approximately 10 feet southeast facing northwest before coming to final rest in the far right lane of Route 30 eastbound with disabling damage. Unit No. 2 continued traveling east facing southeast approximately 10 feet before coming to final rest due to disabling damage.
Garbage truck tangles with utility lines
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 3 at 6:50 a.m. on Short Street at its intersection with Downs Street in Unity Township. According to the report, a 2016 Mack garbage truck operated by an unidentified driver was traveling south on Downs Street and attempted to make a right turn onto Short Street. The vehicle is a “large residential pickup service garbage truck equipped with a hydraulic front collection system,” according to PSP Greensburg. Due to the overall length and construction of the vehicle, it cannot complete the turn movement with the front collection system in a lowered position at this particular intersection. Prior to the intersection, the driver raised the collection system from the front of the vehicle to a raised position. The driver then began to complete the turn movement onto Short Street. While in the process of making the turn, the hydraulic collection system began to return to a lowered position at the front of the vehicle. While in the middle of the intersection, the collection system continued returning to a lowered position at the front of the vehicle, and became entangled with multiple cable and utility lines. The vehicle came to a stopped position shortly after the driver heard a utility pole snap just south of the intersection. The driver remained at the scene with the vehicle. In addition to the sheared pole, a second pole – owned by West Penn Power – was displaced approximately 2 to 3 inches. The intersection remained closed to all traffic until utility crews could complete necessary repairs. PSP Greensburg was assisted at the scene by members of the Youngstown Whitney Volunteer Fire Department and Citizens Telephone.
Chain reaction crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 11 at 5:11 p.m. on College Avenue west of North Greengate Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2008 Toyota Tundra operated by 33-year-old Nathan T. Bryan of Daisytown. Unit No. 2 was a 2021 Subaru Outback operated by 53-year-old Sharon D. Bowers of Greensburg. Unit No. 3 was a 2011 Nissan Versa operated by 65-year-old Stephen W. Parfitt of Greensburg. The crash occurred on College Avenue as unit No. 1 rear-ended unit No. 2, causing unit No. 2 to rear-end unit No. 3. Minor injuries were reported at the scene. All drivers were wearing seatbelts.
