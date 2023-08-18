Suspected minor injuries in crash

State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred July 20 at 12:49 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 eastbound in the area of Dairy Queen, 7578 Route 30, Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2015 Honda Civic operated by 64-year-old Cheryl L. Schultz of Manor. Unit No. 2 was a 2016 Acura Legend operated by 81-year-old Beatrice L. Buhl of North Huntingdon. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 began traveling northwest from the posted stop sign at the intersection of Route 30 and 7578 Route 30. Unit No. 1 proceeded without clearance from the posted stop sign and began turning left, crossing over Route 30 eastbound and attempting to merge onto Route 30 westbound. Unit No. 2 was traveling east in the far left lane of Route 30 eastbound and struck unit No. 1. Unit No. 1 continued approximately 10 feet southeast facing northwest before coming to final rest in the far right lane of Route 30 eastbound with disabling damage. Unit No. 2 continued traveling east facing southeast approximately 10 feet before coming to final rest due to disabling damage.