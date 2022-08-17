Disorderly conduct in Hempfield Twp.

State police at Greensburg report investigating disorderly conduct Aug. 11 at 4:17 p.m. at a location along state Route 819 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, troopers responded to an issue between two neighbors, a known 60-year-old female and a known 58-year-old male. One neighbor reportedly stopped talking to the other, and requested the return of items. The items were reportedly thrown onto the yard and a homemade sign from a front yard was reported stolen by the male neighbor. He related to PSP Greensburg that he would put the sign back and return the rest of the items in a civil manner. However, he reportedly continued to cause a disturbance following the return of the sign and used obscenities toward the victim and her daughter.