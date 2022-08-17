Disorderly conduct in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating disorderly conduct Aug. 11 at 4:17 p.m. at a location along state Route 819 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, troopers responded to an issue between two neighbors, a known 60-year-old female and a known 58-year-old male. One neighbor reportedly stopped talking to the other, and requested the return of items. The items were reportedly thrown onto the yard and a homemade sign from a front yard was reported stolen by the male neighbor. He related to PSP Greensburg that he would put the sign back and return the rest of the items in a civil manner. However, he reportedly continued to cause a disturbance following the return of the sign and used obscenities toward the victim and her daughter.
Domestic dispute at partyState police at Greensburg report investigating a physical and verbal domestic dispute Aug. 11 at 6:12 p.m. at Starboard Villa Lane in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 48-year-old male pushed a known 36-year-old female during an argument. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Court 10-2-01.
Injuries reported in Derry Twp. crashState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Aug. 14 at 4:58 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 at its intersection with Rushwood Road in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2019 Jeep Wrangler operated by 51-year-old David V. Gaffney of Greensburg. There were two passengers in the vehicle. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Buick Envision operated by 70-year-old Ronald E. Flora of Ebensburg. There were two passengers in the vehicle. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling west on Route 22 and failed to stop at a steady red light. Unit No. 2 was on Rushwood Road and was attempting to proceed onto Route 22. Unit No. 2 was struck by unit No. 1 as it was proceeding into the intersection. Gaffney and his passengers were not injured. Flora and two 68-year-old passengers were transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital for treatment. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by firefighters from New Alexandria, Crabtree and Bradenville.
