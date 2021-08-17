State police at Indiana cited Gabriele Musselman, 21, of Clymer for disorderly conduct following an incident at 1:40 a.m. Aug. 15, in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street.
State police at Indiana responded to a three-vehicle crash at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 14 on Route 56 in Brush Valley Township, Indiana County. According to police, Patricia Moser, 67, of Indiana was driving her 2012 Honda CRV when the car in front of her, a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Lisa A. Zayac, 46, of Homer City slowed down to turn, but Moser did not see and struck the vehicle, causing it to go into the westbound lane and his a 2017 Kia Forte, driven by Leonard M. Smith, 73, of Shelocta. All three vehicles had disabling damage and all three drivers, along with Janet Smith, 73, a passenger in Smith’s vehicle escaped injury, according to police.
State police at Indiana have reported that the identity of a 41-year-old woman from Blairsville was stolen sometime around noon on Aug. 5 in Burrell Township, Indiana County.
Commented