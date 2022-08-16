Disorderly conduct charges filed
State police at Kiski Valley report filing multiple charges against two men following multiple altercations. According to the report, parties involved are 33-year-old John Young of Vandergrift and 32-year-old Jason Stutzman of New Alexandria. On Aug. 11 at roughly 8:10 a.m., Stutzman and Young had a road rage incident at the corner of U.S. Route 66 and Story Road in Salem Township, based off of an ongoing feud between the two men “talking to the same female,” according to the report. After yelling at each other at the intersection, Young left. Young went to Stutzman’s place of employment hoping to have another encounter. Once Stutzman arrived, the two men argued further and Stutzman threw an empty propane tank at the side of Young’s vehicle, breaking the driver’s side mirror, which sent broken glass into the truck. Both parties then left. Stutzman has been charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Young has been charged with disorderly conduct.
DUI reported in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) Aug. 13 at 12:33 a.m. in the vicinity of 134 U.S. Route 66 in Salem Township. According to the report, a PSP Kiski Valley patrol unit observed a motorist commit a vehicle code violation and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Upon contact with the driver, numerous indicators of intoxication were observed. The driver, who was identified only as a 30-year-old female, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. A legal blood draw was performed and the driver was released. Blood results are pending. The vehicle involved was a 2018 Hyundai Elantra.
PSP investigate Derry Twp. DUI
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) Aug. 12 at 11:43 p.m. at the intersection of William Penn Highway and Bairdstown Road in Derry Township. According to the report, a known 42-year-old Indiana male was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI. Charges will be filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-08 pending blood results. The vehicle involved was a 2013 Ford F-150XLT.
Hit-and-run in parking lot
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a hit-and-run July 29 at 7 p.m. in the vicinity of U.S. Route 22 east of Hollywood Boulevard in Salem Township. According to the report, a 2014 Subaru Forester was driving in the parking lot when it struck a 2020 Subaru Impreza, which was parked. There was minor damage to both vehicles. The driver of the Subaru Forester then left the scene without providing further information.
Two-vehicle crash in Bell Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Aug. 13 at 7:20 a.m. on state Route 981 south of Substation Road in Bell Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2008 Chevrolet Impala operated by 34-year-old Kenneth M. Musick of Avonmore. Unit No. 2 was a 2006 Nissan Diesel UD operated by 47-year-old Elmer S. Diaz of Hyattsville, Maryland. The crash occurred when unit No. 1 crossed the center line while traveling south and struck the side and rear of unit No. 2 while it was traveling north. Musick suffered a bloody nose. No other injuries were reported. Both vehicles were driven from the scene.
