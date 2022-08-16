Disorderly conduct charges filed

State police at Kiski Valley report filing multiple charges against two men following multiple altercations. According to the report, parties involved are 33-year-old John Young of Vandergrift and 32-year-old Jason Stutzman of New Alexandria. On Aug. 11 at roughly 8:10 a.m., Stutzman and Young had a road rage incident at the corner of U.S. Route 66 and Story Road in Salem Township, based off of an ongoing feud between the two men “talking to the same female,” according to the report. After yelling at each other at the intersection, Young left. Young went to Stutzman’s place of employment hoping to have another encounter. Once Stutzman arrived, the two men argued further and Stutzman threw an empty propane tank at the side of Young’s vehicle, breaking the driver’s side mirror, which sent broken glass into the truck. Both parties then left. Stutzman has been charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Young has been charged with disorderly conduct.