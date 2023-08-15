Minor injuries in Route 66 bypass crash
State police at New Stanton report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 8 at 10:25 p.m. on Pennsylvania Turnpike 66 (northbound, mile marker 12.1) in Salem Township. According the report, unit No. 1 was a 2012 BMW 528I operated by 76-year-old Barry W. Kinsey of Export. Unit No. 2 was a 2017 Ford F-150XLT operated by 42-year-old Michael A. Liscotti of Leechburg. Three passengers – 37-year-old Ashleigh Liscotti, and two female juveniles, ages 11 and 9, all of Leechburg – were in the vehicle. The crash occurred as both vehicles were traveling north of Turnpike 66. Both vehicles were traveling in the right lane when unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 as it was attempting to merge into the left lane. After impact, unit No. 1 struck the embankment in the center median, then traveled over the embankment before coming to final rest facing north in the center median. After impact, unit No. 2 rolled over and came to final rest facing west in the right lane on the northbound side. Both drivers suffered suspected minor injuries; Kinsey was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital for treatment.
Jeannette man arrested on outstanding warrants after foot pursuit
State police at Greensburg report arresting 40-year-old Richard Gerald Crawford of Jeannette following a brief foot pursuit Aug. 9 at 10:17 a.m. in the vicinity of Penn Avenue and 12th Street in Jeannette. According to the report, Sgt. Matthew Eicher with PSP Greensburg was on routine patrol when he observed a male on a front porch of a residence that he recognized as Crawford. Crawford was known to have numerous outstanding warrants and had fled from the police during an encounter the previous day. As Eicher was exiting his patrol vehicle, Crawford fled on foot between two residences. After a short foot pursuit, Crawford was apprehended and detained while trying to hide in the backyard of a residence. Crawford was found to be in possession of various drug-related items. He was transported to Westmoreland County Prison for his outstanding warrants. Charges of flight to avoid apprehension and drug-related offenses were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-1-01.
DUI reported in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view drugs) that occurred July 29 at 11:37 p.m. in the vicinity of U.S. Route 30 and Donohoe Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Subaru Legacy Outback operated by 24-year-old Lance Chatman of Pittsburgh for summary violations. During interaction with Chatman, he was observed to be under the influence of drugs and subsequently taken into custody. Chatman was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. PSP Greensburg is continuing its investigation.
Hit-and-run in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred July 12 at 5:10 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 in Unity Township. According to the report, 60-year-old Jeffrey Vallorani of Latrobe was operating a 2016 Ram 1500 west on Route 30 when for unknown reasons, the vehicle exited the northern shoulder of Route 30. The Ram struck and snapped a large utility pole, then crossed both lanes of Route 30 traveling south and came to a position of rest in a grass median area on the south shoulder between the east and west travel lanes. Witnesses stopped and spoke with Vallorani, asking if he was OK. He reportedly replied with a “thumbs down” gesture and said, “don’t call the cops, don’t call the cops.” Vallorani then returned to his vehicle and left the scene. Through investigation, the vehicle was located the date of the crash but investigators were unable to locate Vallorani. The westbound lanes of Route 30 remained closed for approximately two hours following the crash. On July 18 at approximately 12:42 p.m., troopers were able to interview Vallorani, who admitted driving the vehicle during the crash.
Construction work never completed
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating theft by deception that was reported Aug. 2 at 2:32 p.m. at an Edward Street location in Derry Township. According to the report, a known 64-year-old Derry Township male victim reported the theft of $4,000 for construction work that was not done. The defendant is 34-year-old Mark Pitts of Uniontown. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-08.
