Minor injuries in Route 66 bypass crash

State police at New Stanton report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 8 at 10:25 p.m. on Pennsylvania Turnpike 66 (northbound, mile marker 12.1) in Salem Township. According the report, unit No. 1 was a 2012 BMW 528I operated by 76-year-old Barry W. Kinsey of Export. Unit No. 2 was a 2017 Ford F-150XLT operated by 42-year-old Michael A. Liscotti of Leechburg. Three passengers – 37-year-old Ashleigh Liscotti, and two female juveniles, ages 11 and 9, all of Leechburg – were in the vehicle. The crash occurred as both vehicles were traveling north of Turnpike 66. Both vehicles were traveling in the right lane when unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 as it was attempting to merge into the left lane. After impact, unit No. 1 struck the embankment in the center median, then traveled over the embankment before coming to final rest facing north in the center median. After impact, unit No. 2 rolled over and came to final rest facing west in the right lane on the northbound side. Both drivers suffered suspected minor injuries; Kinsey was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital for treatment.