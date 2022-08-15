Missing personal care home resident found
State police at Kiski Valley report responding July 29 at 1:34 p.m. for a report of a missing person from Sunset Ridge Personal Care Home, 466 High St., Derry Township. According to the report, the individual was located approximately 2 miles from the facility and returned.
Troopers investigate three-vehicle crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a three-vehicle crash Aug. 8 at 3:07 p.m. on state Route 981 at its intersection with Keystone Park Road in New Alexandria. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2012 GMC Acadia operated by 38-year-old Amber L. Freund of Pittsburgh, unit No. 2 was a 2017 Jeep Cherokee operated by 58-year-old Karolyn Otto of Delmont, and unit No. 3 was a 2020 Ram 2500 ProMaster operated by 23-year-old Mathew J. Ansell of Apollo. Unit No. 1 was traveling west on Keystone Park Road in the westbound lane. Unit No. 2 was traveling north on Route 981, south of Keystone Park Road. Unit No. 3 was traveling south on Route 981, north of Keystone Park Road. Unit No. 1 failed to stop at the stop sign at the end of Keystone Park Road and entered Route 981 via its northbound lane. At this time, unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 then spun clockwise and struck unit No. 2’s passenger rear wheel area with its rear driver’s side door. Unit No. 2 was then pushed into the southbound lane where it struck unit No. 3. Unit No. 1 came to final rest roadside, east of Route 981, facing northeast. Unit No. 2 came to final rest in the north and southbound lanes on Route 981, facing northwest. Unit No. 3 came to final rest in the southbound lane of Route 981, facing southeast. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by firefighters from New Alexandria VFD, Crabtree VFD and Bradenville VFD, as well as Mutual Aid, Watt’s Truck Center and Danser’s Auto Repair.
Harassment reported in East Huntingdon Twp.State police at Greensburg report investigating harassment allegations Aug. 12 at 1:50 p.m. at a location along state Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, PSP responded to a report of ongoing harassment from an unknown individual via Snapchat. A known 18-year-old female victim of Tarrs related that she had attempted to block the individual multiple times with the actor continuing to make new accounts to harass her. A Snapchat preservation letter has been sent pending further investigation of the case.
