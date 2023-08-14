Minor damages in hit-and-run crash

State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred July 26 at 4:45 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 at its intersection with Nature Park Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2016 International Harvester operated by an unidentified driver. Unit No. 2 was a 2024 Volvo operated by 37-year-old Miles T. Slayton Jr. of Pittsburgh. A passenger, 60-year-old Walter Niziol of Pittsburgh, also was in the vehicle. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling east on Route 30 in the middle lane. Unit No. 1, which was traveling beside unit No. 2 in the left lane, began to merge into the middle lane, thus striking the trailer unit of unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 then continued to travel east on Route 30. The trailing unit of unit No. 2 sustained minor damages and was operable. No injuries were reported. PSP is continuing its investigation into the incident.