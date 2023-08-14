Minor damages in hit-and-run crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred July 26 at 4:45 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 at its intersection with Nature Park Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2016 International Harvester operated by an unidentified driver. Unit No. 2 was a 2024 Volvo operated by 37-year-old Miles T. Slayton Jr. of Pittsburgh. A passenger, 60-year-old Walter Niziol of Pittsburgh, also was in the vehicle. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling east on Route 30 in the middle lane. Unit No. 1, which was traveling beside unit No. 2 in the left lane, began to merge into the middle lane, thus striking the trailer unit of unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 then continued to travel east on Route 30. The trailing unit of unit No. 2 sustained minor damages and was operable. No injuries were reported. PSP is continuing its investigation into the incident.
Hit-and-run in parking lot
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash in a parking lot of a Hempfield Township business located along the 4000 block of state Route 136. According to the report, the crash occurred Aug. 4 at approximately 6:37 p.m. A 2014 Cadillac ATS was legally parked in a parking stall with a vehicle of unknown make and model parked to its left. When the owner of the Cadillac returned to her vehicle, the adjacent vehicle was no longer present, but she observed damage to the left driver side quarter panel, wheel and rear door of the Cadillac. There is no known registration or owner information for the unknown vehicle. No surveillance footage is available. No injuries were reported.
Parked vehicle scraped in hit-and-run
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred Aug. 2 at 5:38 p.m. in the parking lot of Tastyland, located at 1476 Business Route 66 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a Honda of unknown model year crashed into a 2019 Jeep owned by 28-year-old Martina F. Domasky of Mount Pleasant. The unknown driver of the Honda then fled the scene without exchanging information with Domasky. The Jeep sustained “minor scrape damage” to the rear passenger wheel well/door area. No injuries were reported.
Man flees after Derry Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred Aug. 2 at 7:29 p.m. on Pittsburgh Street west of Ecker Farm Drive in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2007 Dodge Magnum operated by 33-year-old Todd M. Trout of Blairsville. Unit No. 2 is a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox operated by 66-year-old Dean E. Reed of Derry. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling east on Pittsburgh Street and attempted to pass unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 struck the front driver side rim and tire of unit No. 2, causing minor damage. Trout then fled the scene in his vehicle due to having a suspending license. Investigators said Trout was cited for multiple traffic violations in Magisterial District Court 10-3-08.
Guardrail damaged in crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 30 at 9:31 p.m. on state Route 380 west of Lantz Road in Bell Township. According to the report, 32-year-old David B. Bowditch of Clarksburg was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt when he crashed into a guardrail in the area of 2644 Route 380. Bowditch then reportedly fled the scene but was later identified by a male witness who gave Bowditch a “ride to his residence but did not know he was involved in a crash.” Bowditch was cited for traffic violations in Magisterial District Court 10-3-05.
PSP investigating ‘swatting’ call
State police at Kiski Valley report receiving a 911 transfer from Westmoreland 911 Aug. 6 at 8:24 p.m. for a report of shots fired at a Pine Street residence in Derry Township. After further investigation, it was discovered that this was a “swatting” incident and there was no emergency. The investigation continues.
PSP: Allegations unfounded
State police at Kiski Valley report being contacted April 4 at 4:57 p.m. regarding an allegation made by a 14-year-old Venetia female involving her therapist at Adelphoi. It was related to investigators that the therapist may have had inappropriate communications with the juvenile. After further investigation, PSP Kiski Valley confirmed there was no evidence that any crime was committed.
Firearm stolen from Derry Twp. apartment
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating the theft of a firearm that occurred sometime between 10 p.m. June 7 and 5:30 a.m. June 8 at a Lincoln Avenue apartment in Derry Township. According to the report, a 51-year-old Derry Township male told investigators a Ruger LCPII handgun was stolen from the apartment while he was asleep. Any information regarding this case should be directed to PSP Kiski Valley. The investigation is ongoing.
Incident at Torrance State Hospital
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an incident that occurred Aug. 9 at 5:49 p.m. at Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. According to the report, 25-year-old Wyatt Hollobaugh, a patient at the facility, harassed a hospital staff member, a known 40-year-old Greensburg female. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-08.
Harassment charges filed
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating harassment allegations stemming from an incident that occurred Aug. 8 at 4:55 p.m. at a state Route 981 location in Loyalhanna Township. According to the report, a known 27-year-old New Alexandria male struck a known 60-year-old New Alexandria male on the head and face several times. According to PSP Kiski Valley, charges will be filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-05. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the involved parties.
Hit-and-run reported on PA Turnpike
State police at New Stanton report investigating a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred Aug. 8 at 10:42 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76 east at mile marker 67.6) in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a tractor-trailer of unknown make and model operated by an unknown driver. Unit No. 2 was a 2016 International Harvester tractor-trailer operated by 59-year-old Leonard J. Hankins of Verona. The two tractor-trailers reportedly hit mirrors but unit No. 1 continued to proceed east on the turnpike. Hankins told police he did not get any description of the tractor, but the trailer was a box trailer that is white in color. The license plate was white and green in color, with possible numbers 5085008. Unit No. 2 sustained minor damage to the driver side mirror. Anyone with information regarding unit No. 1 should contact Trooper David McBride at PSP New Stanton by calling 412-382-2251.
