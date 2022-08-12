Burglary reported in Hempfield Twp.

State police at Greensburg report investigating a burglary July 25 at 11:03 a.m. at a Lincoln Highway residence in Hempfield Township. According to the report, troopers observed a rear door of the residence kicked in. Several items were taken including vintage furniture and a silverware set. No cameras were located on the premises and the residence is isolated from the roadway. The report lists a known 86-year-old male Greensburg victim.