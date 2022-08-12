Burglary reported in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a burglary July 25 at 11:03 a.m. at a Lincoln Highway residence in Hempfield Township. According to the report, troopers observed a rear door of the residence kicked in. Several items were taken including vintage furniture and a silverware set. No cameras were located on the premises and the residence is isolated from the roadway. The report lists a known 86-year-old male Greensburg victim.
Juvenile allegedly assaults family memberState police at Kiski Valley report filing assault charges against a 14-year-old Latrobe female after she assaulted a 43-year-old female victim 11:54 a.m. June 15 at a Louis Drive residence in Derry Township. According to the report, the juvenile female was taken into custody for simple assault and placed into the county’s juvenile detention center on assault allegations.
Protection from abuse violation reported
State police at Kiski Valley report responding June 4 at 5:41 p.m. to a South Summit Street location in Derry Township for a protection from abuse violation. According to the report, an arrest warrant was issued for 28-year-old Trey Coyne of Bethel Park due to an alleged PFA violation. Coyne turned himself in at PSP Kiski Valley on June 6 and bond was set at $25,000 unsecured. The victim is a known 24-year-old female Derry resident.
Criminal mischief in laundry room
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an act of criminal mischief June 2 at 1:40 p.m. at 1116 Murtha Way, Derry Township. A change machine valued at $800 and a camera valued at $150 were reportedly damaged in the laundry room of an apartment complex. Victims listed are CSC Service Works of Pittsburgh and the Westmoreland County Housing Authority. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
Motorcycle crashes while avoiding deer
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Aug. 9 at 8:44 p.m. on state Route 981 at its intersection with Derbytown Road in Derry Township. According to the report, 49-year-old John C. Termin of Saltsburg was riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson northbound on Route 981 at its intersection with Derbytown Road. Termin observed an oncoming deer and laid down the motorcycle, suffering minor injuries in the process. Termin was transported via Mutual Aid ambulance service to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Commented