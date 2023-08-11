Harassment charges filed

State police at Greensburg report filing harassment charges following an alleged incident that occurred Aug. 2 at 2 a.m. at a West Hills Drive location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 39-year-old female and a known 31-year-old male, both of Hempfield Township, engaged in harassing behavior against one another and were cited accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.