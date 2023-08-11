Harassment charges filed
State police at Greensburg report filing harassment charges following an alleged incident that occurred Aug. 2 at 2 a.m. at a West Hills Drive location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 39-year-old female and a known 31-year-old male, both of Hempfield Township, engaged in harassing behavior against one another and were cited accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
Two-vehicle crash in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred July 26 at 11:57 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 east of Village Drive in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2016 BMW 300 Series operated by 24-year-old Thomas M. Gerusky of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Ford Escape operated by 65-year-old Douglas F. Winning of Ligonier. A passenger, 66-year-old Mona L. Brant of Ligonier, also was in the vehicle. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling westbound on Route 30 near Village Drive. Unit No. 2 was traveling in front of unit No. 1 in the same location. Unit No. 2 slowed in the lane due to other vehicles ahead braking for a construction vehicle. Unit No. 1 was traveling at an unsafe speed and was unable to stop before striking unit No. 2 at the point of initial impact. Gerusky and Brant reported suspected minor injuries as a result of the impact. They were transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital for treatment.
Motorist sideswipes vehicle, flees
State police at Greensburg report investigating a careless driving incident that occurred July 31 at 6:47 a.m. on Middletown Road just south of Cribb Station Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a vehicle of unknown make and model operated by an unknown driver. Unit No. 2 was a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer operated by 27-year-old Nicole L. Jordan of Mount Pleasant. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling generally east on Middletown Road following closely behind unit No. 2 and driving carelessly. Jordan pulled her vehicle off of the roadway to confront the driver of unit No. 1, which continued to drive and sideswiped Jordan’s vehicle before turning onto Cribb Station Road.
Injuries reported in motorcycle crash
State police report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 15 at 5:45 p.m. on Clay Pike Road at its intersection with state Route 982 in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, 37-year-old Krista L. Melillo of Mount Pleasant was operating a 2014 Harley-Davidson Street Glide south on Clay Pike Road. As the motorcycle approached the intersection of Clay Pike Road and Route 982, Melillo lost control of the vehicle and slid across the roadway along its right side. The Harley came to final rest along the eastern shoulder of Clay Pike Road. The motorcycle sustained moderate damages and was operable. Melillo suffered injuries in the crash and was transported via Kecksburg VFD Rescue Squad to Forbes Hospital for treatment.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred July 24 at 5:44 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 at its intersection with the offramp from Route 66 toll road. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2018 Mercedes-Benz operated by 58-year-old Amanda H. Ly of Morgantown, West Virginia. Unit No. 2 was a 2009 Subaru Forester operated by 56-year-old Regina A. Bodnar of Grapeville. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was stopped at a steady red signal in the left turn lane in the northbound offramp from Route 66 toll road at its intersection with Route 30. Unit No. 2 proceeded onto Route 30 when the traffic signal indicated a steady green signal, however, unit No. 1, which was traveling east on Route 30 in the right lane, struck unit No. 2. Both vehicles sustained severe damages and were inoperable. No injuries were reported.
