Alleged obscene acts being investigating

State police at Greensburg report investigating obscene material or acts allegations Aug. 8 at 9:31 p.m. at a Center Street location in Fairfield Township. According to the report, a 8-year-old female Bolivar victim advised her parents that her maternal grandfather, who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, has allegedly taken photos of her nude body and inappropriately touches her. The investigation is ongoing.