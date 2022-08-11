Alleged obscene acts being investigating
State police at Greensburg report investigating obscene material or acts allegations Aug. 8 at 9:31 p.m. at a Center Street location in Fairfield Township. According to the report, a 8-year-old female Bolivar victim advised her parents that her maternal grandfather, who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, has allegedly taken photos of her nude body and inappropriately touches her. The investigation is ongoing.
PFA violation reported in Unity Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a protection from abuse violation July 15 at 11:56 a.m. at a Sassafras Lane location in Unity Township. According to the report, 32-year-old Ryan Seybert of Leechburg contacted the protected person (a known 27-year-old female Greensburg resident) via the Snapchat social media application. Seybert was unable to be located so criminal charges were prepared and an arrest warrant was obtained.
Woman’s jaw broken in assault
State police at Greensburg report investigating an assault July 14 at 11:29 a.m. at a Musick Street location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 17-year-old Greensburg female juvenile victim told PSP Greensburg that 19-year-old Takoma Gantt of Greensburg, her boyfriend and father of her child, assaulted her. The victim had soft tissue damage to her chest, face and neck, and had a broken jaw. She was also reportedly choked during the altercation. Gantt was taken into custody without incident, processed and lodged in Westmoreland County Prison on a $25,000 bond. Gantt was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation and simple assault.
Two-vehicle crash in Salem Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Aug. 5 at 10:15 a.m. on state Route 819 at its intersection with Hi Acres Road in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox operated by 62-year-old Wanda D. Lake of New Alexandria. Unit No. 2 was a 2014 Subaru Impreza operated by 41-year-old Ramona A. Rath of Saltsburg. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 pulled out of the intersection of Hi Acres Road onto Route 819 in front of unit No. 2. Slickville VFD and Forbes Road VFD assisted PSP Kiski Valley.
Crash reported on U.S Route 22
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Aug. 5 at 7:16 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 west of Longs Plan Road in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu operated by 37-year-old Takara A. Canty of Pittsburgh. Unit No. 2 was a 2018 Subaru Legacy operated by 59-year-old Todd A. Silvis of Latrobe. The crash occurred on U.S. Route 22 westbound as unit No. 1 rear-ended unit No. 2 while traveling west in the right lane. New Alexandria, Forbes Road and Slickville VFD units assisted PSP Kiski Valley.
Burglary reported in Oklahoma
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a burglary which occurred sometime between July 25 and Aug. 4 at 1323 Hancock Ave., Oklahoma. According to the report, unknown actor(s) entered the residence through an unlocked front door and removed three chainsaws and two Traxxis JATO 2.3 Nitro RC remote-controlled cars. The approximate value of the stolen items is $500. If any information related to this crime is obtained, please contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
DUI checkpoint upcoming
The Laurel Highlands DUI Task Force will be conducting enforcement patrols from Aug. 12-15. These enforcement patrols will include a stationary sobriety checkpoint and roving patrols. All of the enforcement patrols will be conducted in Westmoreland County. Please drink responsibly. If you plan to go out please have a designated driver. Some prescription medications, including medical marijuana, can adversely affect one’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle. Make sure to speak with your pharmacist or doctor regarding how your medication(s) could affect you before you operate a motor vehicle. Also make sure you read and heed the warnings on your prescription pill bottle. You can be arrested for DUI if your prescription medication impairs your ability to safely operate a motor vehicle.
PSP corporal charged
The Pennsylvania State Police announced late last month that a state trooper is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after an on-duty incident Dec. 28, 2021, in Chester County. The criminal complaint filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division alleges Cpl. Michael Perillo, assigned to Troop J, Avondale, responded to assist at an incident involving a loose horse on the roadway. Upon arrival, Perillo drove a patrol vehicle into the horse multiple times, causing it to fall. Using the vehicle, Perillo pinned the horse to the pavement, where it was then euthanized by another trooper. The horse was on the shoulder of Route 1 in Lower Oxford Township and had already been struck by a motorist before troopers were dispatched. Perillo is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, both graded as a felony of the third degree, and one count of cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor of the second degree. He has been suspended without pay pending resolution of the case. The complaint was filed before Magisterial District Judge Scott Massey, in Oxford. He was arraigned at the Chester County Justice Center, and bail was set at $50,000 unsecured. Perillo enlisted in the PSP in September 2006.
