Customer reports losing $60 at business

State police at Greensburg report investigating the alleged theft of lost, mislaid property that occurred between 11:15 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. Aug. 3 in Walmart, located in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, the victim is a known 61-year-old Tarrs female who lost $60 in U.S. currency. The investigation is ongoing.