Customer reports losing $60 at business
State police at Greensburg report investigating the alleged theft of lost, mislaid property that occurred between 11:15 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. Aug. 3 in Walmart, located in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, the victim is a known 61-year-old Tarrs female who lost $60 in U.S. currency. The investigation is ongoing.
Glass window damaged at apartment buildingState police at Greensburg report investigating criminal mischief and trespassing that occurred Aug. 4 at 5:59 p.m. at Huntingdon Village Apartments located in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, a glass window was broken. The investigation is ongoing.
Assault allegations in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating an alleged assault that occurred July 28 at 9 p.m. at a Lincoln Highway location in Unity Township. According to the report, the victim is a known 27-year-old Latrobe male. The actor is a known 22-year-old Latrobe male. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
Sunglasses damaged during court appearanceState police at Greensburg report investigating a criminal mischief incident that occurred Aug. 2 at 3:57 p.m. in Magisterial District Court 10-3-10 located along Tech Center Drive in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, a known 29-year-old Ruffs Dale male who was present for court resisted arrest and damaged sunglasses belonging to a known 26-year-old Irwin male. The sunglasses, described as Oakley Holbrook XL, are valued at $217. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
Car strikes ditch in Mount Pleasant Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 30 at 11:34 a.m. on state Route 982 in Mount Pleasant Township. The crash occurred as 88-year-old Lowell K. Harman of Mount Pleasant was operating a 2006 Toyota Corolla south on Route 982 approaching its intersection with Hunter Hill Road in Mount Pleasant Township. Harman failed to properly negotiate the curve in the road, left the roadway and struck a ditch before overturning. Harman was transported via Pleasant Mount Emergency Services to Independence Health System Frick Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
Harassment charges filed
State police at Greensburg report filing harassment charges following an alleged incident that occurred Aug. 4 at 9:23 a.m. at a Curry Road location in Sewickley Township. According to the report, a known 16-year-old Sewickley Township male engaged in harassing behavior against his mother, a known 45-year-old Sewickley Township female. The male was cited accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
PSP cite group with disorderly conduct
State police at Greensburg report filing disorderly conduct charges against four defendants following an alleged disturbance July 25 at 7:08 p.m. at a Maple Street location in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, upon PSP arrival, four defendants were actively arguing with “the entire community watching.” Troopers were able to deescalate the situation and charged all involved parties with disorderly conduct through Magisterial District Court 10-3-10. The defendants are a 25-year-old female and 25-year-old male, both of Mount Pleasant, and a 25-year-old male and a 22-year-old female, both of Connellsville. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
Car flips in East Huntingdon Township wreckState police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 2 at 6:56 a.m. in front of 1318 state Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, 59-year-old Robert P. Bearer of Ligonier was operating a 2016 Chevrolet Impala west on Route 31 when the vehicle traveled over a patch of loose gravel on the right curb, causing the tires to “fish tail.” The car then traveled into the oncoming traffic lanes before striking a mailbox, overturning and landing on the rooftop. No injuries were reported.
PSP investigate gunshots report
State police at Greensburg responded July 30 at 7:17 p.m. to a Tillbrook Road location in Hempfield Township for a report of gunshots near a residence. Upon arrival, troopers spoke with the 911 caller, a known 40-year-old Hempfield Township man, who advised investigators that he did not see where the actors were firing from but believed it to be at a neighboring farm. No rounds hit the residence or anyone on the property. Troopers were able to make contact with the property owner who related he was not there during the time the incident occurred. He further related that he does not let anyone shoot on the property and had been at home all day. Troopers checked with a neighbor to confirm the property owner’s story.
Firearms stolen from Hempfield Twp. shed
State police at Greensburg report being dispatched 2:15 p.m. July 30 to a Penn High Park Road location in Hempfield Township to investigate the alleged theft of two firearms from a shed. According to the report, a known 56-year-old Jeannette female was having an estate sale when two white males took two pistols from a shed on the south side of the property. The victim attempted to stop the males before they fled in a pale blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan. The victim provided investigators with a few photographs from her Ring camera of one of the males and the minivan. No registration was able to be obtained from the camera. One of the firearms, a Glock, is valued at $450, while a stolen Smith & Wesson is valued at $400.
