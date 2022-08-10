Latrobe Police arrest driver for DUI

Latrobe Police Department reports filing charges against 52-year-old Cory Ridenour of Brinker Road, Hunker, following an incident Aug. 5 at 12:14 a.m. According to the report, Ridenour was arrested for driving under the influence after he was stopped near the 100 block of Thompson Street in Latrobe. Ridenour is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, altered or forged or counterfeit documents or plates, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana and driving without a license. Ridenour was taken to Westmoreland County Prison and held on $5,000 straight bond. A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Tamara Mahady.