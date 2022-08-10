Latrobe Police arrest driver for DUI
Latrobe Police Department reports filing charges against 52-year-old Cory Ridenour of Brinker Road, Hunker, following an incident Aug. 5 at 12:14 a.m. According to the report, Ridenour was arrested for driving under the influence after he was stopped near the 100 block of Thompson Street in Latrobe. Ridenour is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, altered or forged or counterfeit documents or plates, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana and driving without a license. Ridenour was taken to Westmoreland County Prison and held on $5,000 straight bond. A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Tamara Mahady.
Juveniles cited for underage drinking
Latrobe Police Department reports investigating a report of a loud party and disturbance Aug. 7 at 1:36 a.m. at 819 Forest Ave., Latrobe. According to the report, several juveniles were located on the porch of the residence with no adults being present in the residence. At the conclusion of the investigation, charges filed included underage drinking and marijuana possession against a 17-year-old Latrobe female; underage drinking against a 15-year-old Bolivar female, and underage drinking against a 16-year-old Youngwood male.
Driver stopped for suspicion of DUI
Latrobe Police Department reports arresting Anthony Wing, 52, of Winnie Way, Latrobe, for suspicion of DUI on state Route 982 near Mission Road after police observed the vehicle Wing was operating make a right turn without using a turn signal from Lincoln Avenue onto Route 982, then crossing over the lane several times on Route 982. A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Wing’s breath was detected by police when a traffic stop was initiated. Charges pending BAC lab results.
Prowling reported in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report filing charges against 35-year-old Lindsey Sweigart of Latrobe stemming from an incident Aug. 8 at 12:05 a.m. in the area of Smolleck Street and Seagrave Street in Unity Township. According to the report, Sweigart was loitering and prowling on Smolleck Street and attempting to gain entry into vehicles while under the influence of narcotics. Sweigart was transported to Westmoreland County Prison to await arraignment. A known 41-year-old female of Whitney is listed as a victim, according to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
Jeep gets stuck in water; driver DUI
State police at Greensburg report filing DUI charges as a result of an incident Aug. 5 at 10:06 p.m. in the vicinity of 1768 Keystone Road, Hempfield Township. According to the report, 42-year-old John Nichols of Greensburg was operating a 2004 Jeep Cherokee and bypassed a road closed sign. The vehicle became stuck in standing water. PSP Greensburg found Nichols to be DUI.
Engine fire in car at Naser Foods
State police at Greensburg report assisting a motorist Aug. 6 at 11:07 p.m. at Naser Foods parking lot in Unity Township. According to the report, a male driver who was not identified by PSP Greensburg was operating a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix and had just turned left onto state Route 130 from Marguerite Lake Road. As the car turned, the driver lost control of the vehicle and began to drift off the shoulder of Route 130. The driver observed smoke coming from the vehicle’s hood, pulled into Naser Foods parking lot, lifted the hood and observed flames coming from the car’s engine. The fire was extinguished without further issue. The driver advised troopers that the vehicle still starts and was drivable, but the driver didn’t feel comfortable traveling any farther and contacted a family friend to tow the vehicle. No injuries were reported by the driver or passenger.
Alleged cruelty to animals investigated
State police at Greensburg report investigating cruelty to animals allegations Aug. 5 at 3:30 p.m. at 249 Plummer Road, Fairfield Township. According to the report, troopers investigated an incident where an animal was related to have attacked an individual and was shot. The animal was then taken to a nearby hospital where it was projected to make a full recovery.
One-vehicle crash in Derry Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash July 30 at 6:46 p.m. on Livermore Road at its intersection with Stark Road in Derry Township. According to the report, 21-year-old Michael G. Retallick of Blairsville was operating a 1985 Honda V65 Magna south on Livermore Road. As Retallick was riding the motorcycle around a right curve, it dropped down to the side and exited the roadway. Both Retallick and the motorcycle struck a guide rail before coming to final rest on the east shoulder of Livermore Road, facing northeast. Retallick suffered suspected serious injuries and was airlifted to a trauma center in Pittsburgh. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Bradenville, New Alexandria and Blairsville volunteer fire departments, and Mutual Aid.
Crash reported in Cook Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Aug. 7 at 8:20 p.m. on Bethel Church Road just off of state Route 711 in Cook Township. According to the report, a female driver who was not identified by PSP Greensburg was operating a 2002 Chevrolet Prism north on Bethel Church Road. The driver looked at her phone for directions and subsequently drove off the east shoulder of the roadway and struck an unknown object. The driver stopped the vehicle a short distance later to observe the damage before driving her vehicle to her place of employment in Latrobe. Pre-existing damage to the trunk was observed from a crash that had occurred a few days prior. Damage from the Aug. 7 crash included a damaged/missing rear right taillight and scrapes/dents to the rear right fender.
