State police at Greensburg are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred at 12:32 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Denny’s Restaurant in Hempfield Township. A 2012 Volkswagen Jetta, which was unoccupied and parked in a space, was struck by an unknown vehicle, which left the scene without providing proper information. Although the Jetta was operable, it did sustain visible damage to the front driver’s side fender.
State police at Greensburg took Samantha Keffer, 25, of Smock into custody for public drunkenness at 1:49 a.m. Sunday after she was witnessed running into traffic along Route 30 and Saint Clair Hollow Lane in Unity Township. Police said she was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
State police at Greensburg arrested a 29-year-old woman from New Kensington after she was found in a broken down 2013 Chevrolet Traverse at 2:34 p.m. Sunday in Hempfield Township. Police determined she was impaired. She refused a blood test at the scene and will be charged with suspicion of driving under the influence, drug paraphernalia possession and related traffic offenses.
