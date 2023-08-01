Hit-and-run in parking lot

State police at Greenburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred July 21 at 11:21 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, a 2011 Jeep Patriot was legally parked in a parking stall and was struck by a vehicle of unknown make and model. The driver of the Jeep Patriot was inside the vehicle at the time of the hit-and-run crash, but was unable to provide investigators with any information about the unknown vehicle that struck the Jeep Patriot, which was drivable after the incident. According to PSP Greensburg, the crash was not visible on Walmart’s security systems. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver of the Jeep Patriot.