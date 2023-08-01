Hit-and-run in parking lot
State police at Greenburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred July 21 at 11:21 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, a 2011 Jeep Patriot was legally parked in a parking stall and was struck by a vehicle of unknown make and model. The driver of the Jeep Patriot was inside the vehicle at the time of the hit-and-run crash, but was unable to provide investigators with any information about the unknown vehicle that struck the Jeep Patriot, which was drivable after the incident. According to PSP Greensburg, the crash was not visible on Walmart’s security systems. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver of the Jeep Patriot.
Drug paraphernalia found at casino
State police at Greensburg report responding July 28 at 6:25 a.m. to Live! Casino Pittsburgh located along U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township after officials reported finding drug paraphernalia on the property. Upon arrival, troopers were provided with a glass smoking pipe from casino officials, who were unable to find a suspect. The item was entered into evidence and an evidence disposition form was completed.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred July 25 at 6:55 a.m. on Sheraton Drive at its intersection with Sheraton Drive Extension in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2009 Toyota Yaris operated by 21-year-old Kate Y. Morris of New Alexandria. Unit No. 2 was a 2021 Volkswagen Jetta operated by 39-year-old Melissa M. Demalta of Latrobe. A 32-year-old passenger, Amanda M. Myers of Latrobe, also was in unit No. 2. The crash occurred as Morris failed to yield the right of way to unit No. 2 while attempting to turn unit No. 1 left onto Sheraton Drive Extension from Sheraton Drive while unit No. 2 was traveling north on Sheraton Drive in Hempfield Township. Resultantly, the front left portion of unit No. 2 struck the front right quarter of unit No. 1 while both vehicles were in the intersection of Sheraton Drive and Sheraton Drive Extension. Both vehicles were subsequently moved to an adjacent parking lot prior to PSP arrival.
Disorderly conduct at area restaurant
State police at Greensburg report responding July 28 at 8:26 p.m. for a report of a disturbance at a Unity Township establishment along U.S. Route 30. According to the report, 29-year-old Alexander Halbleib of Latrobe was causing a verbal disturbance within a restaurant and using vulgar language toward staff. Halbleib was cited with disorderly conduct. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-2-01.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating at two-vehicle crash that occurred July 24 at 1:10 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 westbound at its intersection with the Route 30 west onramp from West Otterman Street in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2013 Mazda5 operated by 74-year-old Sara H. Dawson of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2009 Nissan Murano operated by 25-year-old Itiana Y. French of Greensburg. The crash occurred as Dawson attempted to move unit No. 1 from the right lane of Route 30 westbound to the left lane of Route 30 westbound near the Route 30 onramp from West Otterman Street when it was not safe to do so. Consequently, the front left quarter of unit No. 1 struck the rear right quarter of unit No. 2 as unit No. 2 was already traveling west in the left lane of Route 30. After initial impact, unit No. 2 struck the center concrete barrier with its left side. Both vehicles came to rest facing west in the left lane of Route 30 westbound.
Vehicle strikes fallen tree in Fairfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 15 at 8:38 p.m. in the area of 933 Ross Mountain Park Road in Fairfield Township. According to the report, 29-year-old Jacob W. Hall of New Florence was operating a 2017 Subaru Outback south on Ross Mountain Park Road when a tree fell onto the roadway in front of his vehicle. The Subaru’s front bumper area struck the tree within the southbound lane of travel and came to final rest at the initial point of impact.
U.S. Postal Service truck damaged
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred July 18 at 2:32 p.m. at 2007 Timbercrest Drive in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2011 Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC. Unit No. 2 was a 1989 Grumman Allied LLV-A U.S. Postal Service vehicle. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was backing from its driveway at 2007 Timbercrest Drive, at which time unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2, which was parked on the roadway in front of the driveway. Unit No. 1 sustained minor paint transfer to its rear end. Unit No. 2 sustained minor paint transfer to its front end. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the drivers.
Harassment at Derry Township location
State police at Kiski Valley report filing harassment charges following an incident that occurred July 26 at 2:18 p.m. at a Dewey Lane location in Derry Township. According to the report, a known 22-year-old male and a known 29-year-old female, both of Derry Township, were engaged in an argument that turned physical. Both parties were cited with harassment.
PSP investigating cellphone theft
State police at Kiski Valley report being dispatched July 26 at 1:14 p.m. to a Lincoln Avenue location in Export for a report of a stolen cellphone. The victim is a known 38-year-old Export female.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.