Coroner investigating fatal crash
Members of the North Huntingdon Township Police Department and Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson’s office report investigating a fatal crash July 30 at 9:09 p.m. in the vicinity of 12040 Maple Lane in North Huntingdon Township. According the report, the deceased is Tyler J. Cubakovic, 29, of North Huntingdon Township. He was operating a 2016 Subaru WRX south on Maple Lane and failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The car left the roadway and struck a large rock and tree. Deputy Coroner Cara L. Shaffer pronounced Cubakovic dead at the scene at 10:10 p.m. Speed is believed to have been a factor in the incident. Cubakovic was utilizing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
Harassment charges filedState police at Kiski Valley report filing harassment charges against two known Derry residents following an incident July 29 at 8:37 a.m. at a Northwind Lane residence in Derry Township. According to the report, a known 44-year-old female and a known 41-year-old male, both of Derry, were engaged in a domestic dispute. Both parties were cited for harassment in Magisterial District Court 10-3-08.
Natrona Heights man flees policeState police at Kiski Valley report filing pending charges against 23-year-old Nathan Woods of Natrona Heights following an incident July 27 at 7:09 p.m. at 2054 2nd St. in Bell Township. According to the report, PSP Kiski Valley responded for a report of a suspicious person at the above address. While speaking with Woods, he provided false identification before running from the scene. Charges for false identification for law enforcement and flight to avoid apprehension due to an outstanding warrant are pending. Woods provided false identification belonging to Nathan Griffey.
Area residents face harassment chargesState police at Kiski Valley report filing harassment charges against two area residents following an incident July 26 at 1:30 a.m. at a residence along state Route 982 in Derry Township. According to the report, an altercation occurred at 1:30 a.m. but was not reported until later that day. Citations were filed against a known 32-year-old man of New Derry and a known 36-year-old female of Derry.
Three-vehicle crash reported on Route 30State police at Greensburg report investigating a three-vehicle crash July 28 at 6:15 p.m. on U.S. Route at its intersection with West Drive in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2018 Jeep Renegade operated by 19-year-old Robert L. Edwards of Mount Pleasant, unit No. 2 was a 2015 Ford Edge operated by 61-year-old James W. Solomon of Irwin, and unit No. 3 was a 2021 Mazda 3 operated by 29-year-old William C. Fleming of Greensburg. According to the report, all three vehicles were traveling west on Route 30 near West Drive. Unit No. 2 and No. 3 were stopped in the right lane with traffic. Unit No. 1 then struck the rear of unit No. 2, which then struck the rear of unit No. 3. Unit No. 1 sustained disabling damage and Edwards suffered suspected minor injuries. PSP Greensburg was assisted at the scene by Greensburg Towing.
Commented