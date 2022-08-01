Coroner investigating fatal crash

Members of the North Huntingdon Township Police Department and Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson’s office report investigating a fatal crash July 30 at 9:09 p.m. in the vicinity of 12040 Maple Lane in North Huntingdon Township. According the report, the deceased is Tyler J. Cubakovic, 29, of North Huntingdon Township. He was operating a 2016 Subaru WRX south on Maple Lane and failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The car left the roadway and struck a large rock and tree. Deputy Coroner Cara L. Shaffer pronounced Cubakovic dead at the scene at 10:10 p.m. Speed is believed to have been a factor in the incident. Cubakovic was utilizing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.