State police at Greensburg report a 70-year-old Greensburg man was cited for disorderly conduct after troopers were allegedly called to Poplar Street in South Greensburg for a second time on Saturday, Aug. 1, at around 12:32 p.m. for a complaint of a man yelling obscenities and challenging people at a community yard sale to a physical altercation.
State police at Greensburg report troopers from the station responded to 1,779 incidents in the month of July. Of the 142 criminal offenses reported, 137 were determined to be founded. Police cleared 72 criminal offenses, making 88 arrests. Troopers responded to 78 crashes involving 31 injuries, two fatal, and investigated 14 hit-and-run crashes. Police made 43 DUI arrests and responded to 15 DUI-related crashes, one fatal. Troopers issued 307 traffic citations and 223 warnings.
State police in Troop A report troopers in Troop A Area II, which includes stations at Greensburg, Ebensburg, Indiana, Kiski Valley and Somerset, responded to 5,597 incidents in the month of July. Of the 603 criminal offenses reported in July, 578 were determined to be founded. Troopers cleared 410 criminal offenses in July, making 436 arrests. Police responded to 268 crashes in July involving 106 injuries, nine fatal, and investigated 35 hit-and-run crashes. Troopers made 129 DUI arrests and responded to 34 DUI-related crashes, two fatal. Police issued 1,608 traffic citations, 693 warnings and 38 seatbelt citations.
State police in Troop A report troopers in Troop A Area II, which includes stations at Greensburg, Ebensburg, Indiana, Kiski Valley and Somerset, had responded to 52,361 incidents through the first seven months of 2020. Of the 4,123 criminal offenses reported, 3,917 were determined to be founded. Troopers cleared 2,816 criminal offenses, making 2,898 arrests. Police responded to 1,735 crashes involving 563 injuries, 21 fatal, and investigated 255 hit-and-run crashes. Troopers made 642 DUI arrests and responded to 173 DUI-related crashes, five fatal. Police issued 11,640 traffic citations, 5,819 warnings, 377 seat belt citations and 23 child seat citations.
Commented