State police at Kiski Valley report a counterfeit $100 bill was found in the area of Route 286 in Loyalhanna Township around 3:38 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. The counterfeit bill was forwarded to the U.S. Secret Service.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers investigated a hit-and-run crash at the gas pumps of the Pit Stop Sunoco gas station along Route 982 in Derry Township around 6:45 p.m. July 30. According to police, a maroon Mitsubishi Montero backed into a white 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the gas pump and fled the scene headed east on North Chestnut Street. No injuries were reported. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-697-5780.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 2015 Lexus RX350 driven by Pamela J. Skomra, 71, of Portage was struck in the driver’s side front fender while stopping in the left lane of Route 22 just east of its intersection with Route 981 in Derry Township around 2:29 p.m. July 25. According to police, the unknown operator of the unspecified other vehicle “fell off the bike” and was helped back on by fellow riders before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported.
