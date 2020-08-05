State police at Indiana report troopers are investigating after a while male with a heavy build and goatee driving a dark older model pickup truck nearly struck a boy and girl walking along the 2400 block of Thompson Road in Black Lick Township around 3:05 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, then attempted to confront one of the juveniles. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-357-1960.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2014 Lexus GS350 driven west on Route 22 in Salem Township by Derrik J. Fiasco, 31, of Irwin began to spin and struck a concrete barrier in the middle of the highway, then slid over a lowered concrete barrier and the eastbound lanes of Route 22 before coming to rest on an embankment south of the highway around 6:03 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Fiasco was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State police at Kiski Valley report a tenant at the Holiday Acres apartment complex in Derry Township told police unknown actors damaged a window and other property at an apartment on Conrad Court around 11:12 p.m. Friday, July 31.
State police at Kiski Valley report an 82-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man in Derry Township received a pop-up computer message claiming to be from Microsoft around 2 p.m. July 29 and called the telephone number on the pop-up message. Unknown actors subsequently gained access to the victims’ computer and bank account information and stole $17,000, police said.
