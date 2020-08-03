Latrobe police report Teresa Hall, 48, of Latrobe was arrested for simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness after a verbal argument with a 46-year-old Latrobe man at a home on the 600 block of James Street in Latrobe allegedly became physical around 1:11 a.m. Friday, July 31. Hall was transported to Westmoreland County Prison and released on unsecured bond, police said.
State police at Kiski Valley report one person suffered a suspected minor injury when a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan driven west on Route 22 in Salem Township by Melanie S. Sandstrom, 56, of Pittsburgh, rear-ended a 2018 Honda Pilot driven by Julie A. Kelley, 40, of Lower Burrell and overturned after Sandstrom is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel around 11:05 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. The Honda Pilot was pushed forward into a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by Theodore F. Valkanas, 58, of Delmont in the crash, police said. A 17-year-old girl who was a passenger in the SUV driven by Kelley was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital with a suspected minor injury. No other injuries were reported. Sandstrom was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Kiski Valley report Matthew Ickes, 39, of Torrance, Derry Township, was charged with theft after allegedly stealing a Pelican canoe valued at $800 from a 55-year-old Blairsville man around 5:02 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. The canoe was recovered at Ickes’ home and returned to the victim, police said.
State police at Greensburg report two Greensburg men, ages 54 and 56, were cited for harassment after an argument turned physical in an elevator at the Hempfield Towers apartment complex on S. Grande Boulevard in Hempfield Township around 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. One of the men was also cited for strangulation, police said.
State police at Indiana report no one was injured when a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by James E. Emerson, 49, of New Florence struck a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Lauren R. Stover, 40, of Blairsville as it was stopped in the drive-thru lane of the McDonald’s restaurant on Resort Plaza Drive in Burrell Township around 1:48 p.m. July 11 and fled the scene. Emerson was cited for accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle.
State police at Indiana report James Emerson, 49, of New Florence was charged with flight to avoid apprehension after allegedly fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Resort Plaza Drive in Burrell Township around 1:48 p.m. July 11 to avoid apprehension on multiple warrants for his arrest.
State police at Indiana report Katie L. Ness, 19, of Fallentimber was cited for excessive speeding after allegedly driving 93 mph in a 55 mph zone in Indiana County during the month of July.
