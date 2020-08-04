Latrobe police report an unspecified amount of money was found in Latrobe and turned in to the police department Saturday, Aug. 1. The owner of the money can identify the money recovered by contacting police at 724-537-5526.
State police at Kiski Valley report a motorcyclist was transported by medical helicopter to an unspecified hospital with serious injuries after a 1999 motorcycle driven east on Pizza Barn Road left the roadway on a left curve near Green Thumb Road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. The motorcyclist, who was not identified in police reports, was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash and was not wearing a helmet, police said.
State police at Kiski Valley report DUI charges are pending against a 37-year-old Derry woman after police responded to a one-vehicle crash around 9:01 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, near the intersection of Sandy Avenue and Route 982 in Derry Township. According to police, the 2012 GMC Acadia the woman was driving was located in the driveway of a home on the 4800 block of Route 982 with front end damage and flat tires after striking several mailboxes. The woman allegedly admitted to police she had used methadone and several prescription drugs prior to the crash.
State police at Kiski Valley report Paul Henry McGuiggan, 48, of Saltsburg was cited for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after allegedly pounding on a shared wall at the Super 9 motel at 180 Sheffield Drive in Salem Township and passing out drunk in the hallway around 6:27 a.m. Wednesday, July 29.
State police at Indiana report troopers from the station responded to 1,705 incidents in the month of July. Of the 182 criminal offenses reported, 173 were determined to be founded. Police cleared 142 criminal offenses, making 159 arrests. Troopers responded to 62 crashes involving 28 injuries, two fatal, and investigated six hit-and-run crashes. Police made 43 DUI arrests and responded to four DUI-related crashes. Troopers issued 872 traffic citations, 317 warnings and 22 seat belt citations. Police assisted 37 motorists and conducted 45 commercial motor vehicle inspections.
