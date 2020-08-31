State police at Greensburg report multiple people were transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital with possible injuries following a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash on Route 136 in Hempfield Township around 3:09 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. According to police, a 2007 Buick LaCrosse struck the rear of a 2013 GMC Terrain that was stopped in traffic, sparking a chain-reaction crash involving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra and a 2008 Toyota Corolla. All four vehicles were driven by 17-year-old Greensburg girls, according to the police report. The drivers of the Buick, Hyundai and Toyota were transported to the hospital, as was a passenger in the Toyota, Leyla R. Pehlivan, 18, of Greensburg, police said. The driver of the GMC and a 17-year-old Greensburg girl who was a passenger in the Toyota were not transported, according to police. The driver of the Buick was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Greensburg report one person suffered a possible injury when a 1999 Ford F-150 driven east on Route 31 in Donegal Township by Charles J. Odell, 25, of Champion failed to stop at a steady red signal and struck a 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Brittany L. Basinger, 30, of Normalville as it turned onto Route 31 West from Kings Way when the traffic signal turned green around 4:36 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. Basinger sustained a possible injury but was not transported by ambulance, according to police. Odell was cited for failing to obey traffic control signals.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2002 Honda Accord driven by a 17-year-old Jeannette boy and a Jeep Grand Cherokee with a female driver were involved in a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Oakford Park and Beech Hills roads in Hempfield Township around 4:23 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.
State police at Greensburg report a man and woman were checking out at a self-checkout kiosk at the Walmart store at 2200 Greengate Center Circle in Hempfield Township around 2:33 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, when the woman under-rang a dog treat valued at $0.96 and a garbage disposal cleaner valued at $3.96 and dropped a stamp bag of suspected heroin from her wallet while paying. The couple had a small child in their cart during the incident, police said.
State police at Greensburg report a 36-year-old Greensburg man was accused of stealing a chainsaw from a shed on Cupid Lane in Unity Township. Police responded to a report of the theft around 3:53 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, identified the suspect and the chainsaw was recovered and returned to the victim, police said.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2018 Kia Soul driven east on Route 30 in Unity Township by Bridie M. Creger, 24, of Derry rear-ended a 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Katelin P. Crusan, 21, of North Charleroi, near Benvenue Drive, causing it to strike the rear of a 2018 Kia Sportage driven by Charles R. Loucks, 67, of Greensburg around 1:21 p.m. Aug. 24. Creger was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Greensburg report a Loyalhanna woman was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital with possible injuries after a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Joseph F. Hill, 63, of Bradenville in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Colony Lane in Unity Township struck Jenna L. Mowry, 37, of Loyalhanna from behind as she was walking to her vehicle around 5:49 p.m. Aug. 23. According to police, Hill drove both passenger side tires of the vehicle over Mowry’s back and leg before stopping. Hill was cited for careless driving.
State police at Greensburg report between Aug. 9 and Aug. 23, someone stole a black, open landscaping trailer with a metal rack welded to the front and side, round aftermarket LED lights and one damaged fender from a lot near the intersection of Route 30 and Johnson Road in Unity Township. The trailer, which is between 14 and 16 feet long, had a PA registration plate XJZ9851. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report harassment charges are pending against a 47-year-old Greensburg man and a 23-year-old Greensburg man after police were called to a home on Westchester Drive in Hempfield Township for a report of a physical domestic incident between a father and his son. A 45-year-old Greensburg woman was also a victim in the incident, police said.
Commented