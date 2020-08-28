State police at Greensburg report Jason Walters, 37, of Greensburg was charged in connection with a series of three “deliberate” hit-and-run crashes along Route 30 in North Huntingdon Township around 7:11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. Troopers allegedly located Walters in South Huntingdon Township in possession of a stolen handgun. Police are continuing to investigate.
State police at Greensburg report a 40-year-old Herminie man was accused of driving under a suspended license and not having his license with him during a traffic stop near the intersection of Edna Road and Route 136 in Hempfield Township around 12:08 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21.
State police at Greensburg report a 26-year-old Greensburg man was charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and drug paraphernalia after allegedly telling an employee in the drive-thru of the Taco Bell restaurant at Mountain Laurel Plaza in Unity Township around 9:42 a.m. Aug. 20 that he was waiting for his girlfriend to arrive and that he had a loaded gun. The restaurant was shut down until troopers arrived. Police determined the man did not have a firearm, but allegedly found drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.
Commented