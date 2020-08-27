State police at Kiski Valley report John A. Dyer, 42, of Forbes Road was cited for harassment after allegedly striking a woman on her nose during an altercation on Kunkle Street in Salem Township around 3:17 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
State police at Indiana report between Aug. 19 and Tuesday, Aug. 25, a 27-year-old Blairsville woman’s father allegedly provided the woman’s Social Security number to a relative who then filed for unemployment benefits using the woman’s personal information. The relative allegedly stole $190 of the victim’s unemployment benefits, splitting the money with her boyfriend and the victim’s father.
State police at Kiski Valley report Benjamin T. Clawson, 39, of Derry was cited for public drunkenness after allegedly walking along Route 217 in Derry Township around 8:41 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and stumbling into traffic.
