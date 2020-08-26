State police at Indiana report a 22-year-old Blairsville man was cited for harassment following an incident involving a 16-year-old Saltsburg boy that allegedly occurred around 12:55 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, on the 200 block of East Church Street in Homer City.
State police at Indiana report someone damaged two mailboxes valued at $20 each along Grandview Avenue in Indiana on Aug. 17.
State police at Kiski Valley report Gordon McCulloch, 53, of Derry was charged with DUI after police responded to a report of an erratic driver in the area of Route 982 in Derry Township around 7:02 p.m. Aug. 10.
State police at Indiana report Sandra J. Doak, 61, of Blairsville was charged with theft, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, forgery, access device fraud and tampering with records after allegedly stealing more than $500,000 from her place of employment over the course of seven years, from 2013 through 2020.
Commented