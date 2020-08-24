State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven south on Kings Nursery Road in Unity Township by Timothy P. Shay, 50, of Greensburg stopped at a stop sign, then proceeded through the intersection with Route 130 and struck the rear driver’s side of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brian M. Pomaibo, 60, of West Mifflin around 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. Shay was cited for failing to obey stop and yield signs.
State police at Kiski Valley report charges are pending after police received a report of multiple traffic violations by a 23-year-old suspect from Slickville who was allegedly speeding and racing near the intersection of routes 22 and 819 in Salem Township around 3:26 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.
State police at Kiski Valley report two people were transported by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh after a two-vehicle crash on Route 981 just south of Newhouse Road in Derry Township involving a 2013 Harley-Davidson Street Glide motorcycle driven by Dale E. McAdams, 53, of Black Lick and a 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI driven by Michael V. Perna, 40, of Mansfield, Ohio, around 5:18 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. McAdams was transported with a suspected minor injury while a passenger on the motorcycle, Kristina M. Taylor, 38, of Lucernemines was transported with suspected serious injuries. Perna was not injured, according to police.
State police at Kiski Valley report drug possession charges are pending against a 50-year-old man after police discovered two small marijuana plants growing beside a home on Dewey Lane in Derry Township after responding to a neighbor dispute around 3:13 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2019 Freightliner Sprinter backed up into a parked 2019 Mack truck at a Sunoco gas station along Route 31 in Donegal Township around 8:19 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2008 Honda Fit rear-ended a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser as it was stopped at the intersection of Route 30 East and West Hills Drive in Hempfield Township around 8:49 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
State police at Greensburg report an unknown white male entered the Walmart store at Greengate Centre Circle in Hempfield Township around 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, placed seven outdoor area rugs valued at $476 into a shopping cart and left the store without paying before fleeing the scene in a white single-cab pickup truck.
State police at Greensburg report a 2005 International 4700 truck driven north on Summit Drive in Hempfield Township struck a low-hanging electrical wire crossing the roadway around 10:38 a.m. Aug. 13.
State police at Greensburg report someone stole a package containing a Marley garage heater valued at $630 from a front porch on the 900 block of Stratford Road in Fairfield Township between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Aug. 11. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
Commented