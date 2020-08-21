State police at Greensburg report one person suffered a suspected minor injury when a 2010 Buick Lacrosse driven by Karen L. Flock-Brinton, 73, of Jeannette lost control on a left curve on Agnew Road in Hempfield Township around 12:03 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, left the roadway and struck an unoccupied 2014 Kia Optima, pushing the vehicle into the corner of a garage at 475 Agnew Road. Flock-Brinton was transported by Jeannette EMS to Allegheny Health Network Hempfield Neighborhood Hospital and was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating after roughly 100 pounds of copper wire was stolen from a home on the 100 block of Possum Hollow Road in Hempfield Township. Troopers were called to the home around 8 a.m. Aug. 8 and provided with information regarding a person of interest in the case, police said.
