State police at Kiski Valley report troopers took a report from the Holiday Inn hotel along Route 22 in Salem Township that drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered in Room 306 of the hotel around 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-697-5780.
State police at Kiski Valley report David Rhome, 36, of New Alexandria was accused of possession of suspected heroin after police were dispatched to an address near the intersection of Route 981 and Mulberry Drive in Loyalhanna Township around 8:56 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, for a report of found drugs. A state parole K-9 officer searched Rhome’s home after it was determined Rhome had violated his state parole, police said. Charges are pending.
State police at Kiski Valley report Brandon Bacik, 33, of Murrysville was arrested after police responded to a domestic incident on Pump Station Road in Loyalhanna Township around 5:09 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17. According to police, Bacik fled into a wooded area before troopers arrived and was apprehended and transported to Westmoreland County Prison on a bench warrant. He was later charged with burglary, criminal trespass, fleeing to avoid apprehension, criminal mischief, harassment and disorderly conduct, police said.
State police at Kiski Valley report Gage Eaglehouse, 25, of Loyalhanna was accused of possessing a small amount of heroin and related drug paraphernalia after troopers were dispatched to Latrobe Derry Road in Derry Township for a report of a man passed out in a vehicle around 9:24 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
State police at Greensburg report Amanda Lynn Jury, 31, of Ligonier was cited for criminal trespass and harassment after allegedly pushing a 64-year-old Greensburg woman with a door at a business at 135 Shady Lane in Hempfield Township, causing the woman to lose her balance and fall around 2 p.m. Aug. 13.
State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating allegations a 38-year-old Hunker woman was recorded without consent through multiple phone calls and by a hidden Ring video doorbell around 2:05 p.m. July 30, with some of the audio and video posted online.
State police at Kiski Valley report Seth McIntire, 22, of New Derry was charged with illegal possession of a firearm after troopers serving outstanding bench warrants found him in possession of a firearm around 10:27 a.m. July 21. According to police, McIntire is a felon and is not permitted to possess firearms.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating allegations that a 12-year-old Derry girl was sexually abused at a location along Route 217 in Derry Township in 2014.
