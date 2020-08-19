State police at Indiana report Tiffany Blattenberger, 29, of Black Lick was accused of possession of a controlled substance in connection with an alleged DUI incident near the intersection of Route 22 and Club Lane in Burrell Township around 5:24 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14. Charges are pending blood specimen results, police said.
State police at Kiski Valley report Adam Krepps, 31, of Loyalhanna was arrested on outstanding warrants and found to be in possession of a small amount of heroin and related drug paraphernalia near the intersection of Tech Hill Drive and Main Street in Derry Township around 10:51 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14. Krepps was turned over to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office for the outstanding warrants and drug charges are pending, according to police.
State police at Indiana report a 35-year-old Blairsville man was arrested for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia after troopers stopped to check on a disabled vehicle along Oakland Avenue in White Township around 1:52 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, and allegedly found the man showing signs of drug impairment and in possession of an empty stamp bag of suspected heroin. Charges are pending.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Colleen A. Dougherty, 64, of Latrobe turned left from Wood Street onto Route 982 North in Derry Township into the path of a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Herbert Nicholson, 63, of Latrobe around 4:49 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Dougherty was cited for vehicle turning left.
State police at Indiana report a 28-year-old Latrobe man was arrested after allegedly strangling a 36-year-old Blairsville woman during an altercation around 10:01 p.m. Aug. 10 on Airport Road in Burrell Township.
State police at Indiana report troopers responded to or initiated 21 DUI investigations between Aug. 1 and Aug. 17, five of which were DUI-related crashes. Of those five crashes, three involved motorists suspected of being under the influence of drugs and two involved motorists suspected of being under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol. An additional 11 motorists were suspected of being under the influence of drugs and another five motorists were suspected of being under the influence of alcohol only.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating a possible firearm violation that allegedly occurred on Twin Oaks Road in Derry Township on July 8.
