State police at Greensburg report Robert J. Cabaniss III, 24, of Greensburg was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Route 130 and Slate Run Road in Hempfield Township around 11:56 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14. According to police, a 2011 Kia Sorento driven south on Route 130 by Cabaniss failed to stop at a steady red signal at the intersection with Slate Run Road and struck a 2015 BMW 328i driven by Greg P. Marinkovich, 47, of Greensburg. Both drivers were transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance with unknown injuries, according to police.
State police at Greensburg report someone unsuccessfully attempted to use a 54-year-old Unity Township man’s personal information to take out a small business loan of more than $20,000 on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
State police at Greensburg report Treshawn Henry, 23, of Jeannette was cited for retail theft after an alleged incident at the Walmart store on Greengate Centre Circle in Hempfield Township around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
State police at Greensburg report a 24-year-old Derry man was taken into custody and charged with simple assault and harassment after an alleged physical domestic altercation with a 57-year-old Derry woman around 8:52 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at a location on Forest Avenue in Unity Township.
State police at Greensburg report a 54-year-old Latrobe woman was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly smearing feces onto the door handles and hood area of a vehicle on Lightcap Road in Unity Township on Aug. 8. According to police, the incident was captured on a trail camera that was facing the woman during the commission of the crime.
State police at Greensburg report someone attempted to transfer $16,000 out of a 68-year-old Acme woman’s bank account around 10 a.m. June 17.
Commented