Latrobe police are looking for the owner of lost cash found in the City of Latrobe the weekend of Aug. 1. Police say a “kind, honest soul” turned the cash into the Latrobe Police Department in hopes of it being returned to its rightful owner. Call 724-537-5526 if you have lost cash and have not previously contacted the department.
Latrobe police report one person was injured when a Pontiac G6 driven by Zachary Patterson, 32, of Derry lost control of the vehicle and struck an embankment along Industrial Boulevard near Raymond Avenue, causing the vehicle to go airborne, rolling over and eventually resting when it struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot near 701 Depot St. around 7:03 p.m. Aug. 8. Witnesses told police the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before it started sliding out of control. Patterson was cited for driving his vehicle at safe speed and careless driving. He was taken to Latrobe Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Latrobe police report Jennifer Sylvester, 44, of Latrobe was cited for public drunkenness after police observed her walking with a staggered gait and no shoes on in the area of Ligonier Street and Irving Avenue on Aug. 8.
State police at Greensburg report Darnell Dennison, 19, of Greensburg was charged with DUI following a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford Fusion around 4:12 a.m. July 27 along Route 30 in Hempfield Township. Dennison was transported to the hospital for a chemical test before being processed and released at the Greensburg state police station.
State police at Greensburg report Dele Abiodun, 35, of Latrobe was charged with DUI following a traffic stop on a 2010 Toyota Camry along Kaylor Way in Greensburg around 2:18 a.m. July 23. Abiodun was transported to the hospital for a chemical test before being processed and released at the Greensburg state police station.
State police at Greensburg report Vanessa Robinson, 36, of Hostetter faces multiple charges including false alarm to agencies of public safety and disorderly conduct following an incident that occurred along Murray Avenue in Unity Township around 11:21 p.m. Aug. 6.
