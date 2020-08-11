State police at Greensburg report Gloria Grindle, 70, of Latrobe was charged with DUI following a traffic stop on a 2014 Kia Forte along Spruce Street near Route 30 in Unity Township around 3:09 a.m. July 25. Grindle was transported to the hospital for a chemical test before being processed and released at the Greensburg state police station.
State police at Greensburg report charges were filed against a 32-year-old Latrobe woman for public drunkenness following an incident where police responded to reports of a “highly intoxicated female” at a Sheetz along Center Avenue in New Stanton Borough around 1:40 p.m. Aug. 3.
State police at Greensburg report a 46-year-old Erie man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia following reports of a disturbance between an unknown male and unknown female on Route 30 in Hempfield Township around 7:45 p.m. Aug. 9.
