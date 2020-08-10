State police at Greensburg report at 3:09 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the Sunoco station along Route 30 in Jeannette, that a man used a counterfeit $20 bill to pay for an unknown amount of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets. He then fled the scene in an unspecified 2001 General Motors vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
State police at Greensburg reported to Wendel Road in Hempfield Township at 3:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, for the report of a 28-year-old woman who had three self-inflicted stab wounds to the chest. The woman was transported to an unknown hospital via Adamsburg EMS and Stat MedEvac. The investigation continues.
State police at Greensburg report that a 27-year-old Greensburg woman and her husband, 35, of Homer City got into physical dispute that resulted in no injuries at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, along Keystone Avenue in Hempfield Township. Police said the couple, who were each cited for harassment, were separated for the night.
State police reported that a 44-year-old Irwin woman had a false unemployment claim opened in her name after a card was sent to her home. Police said the state department of Labor and Industry was contacted and the investigation is ongoing.
State police at Greensburg report at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, that a 54-year-old man and his 49-year-old ex-wife, both of New Stanton, got into a physical dispute that resulted in no injuries along Henry Road in Hempfield Township. Both parties were cited for harassment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.