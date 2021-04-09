State police at Kiski Valley report troopers responded around noon Saturday, April 4, to County Road and Ligonier Street in Derry Township for a natural death.
State police at Kiski Valley report Nicholas Pollek, 34, of Latrobe is accused of making terroristic threats against a 30-year-old Latrobe woman around 7:39 p.m. March 31 on Murtha Way in Derry Township. Police said Pollek stated numerous times that he “would kill the victim.” Charges were filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 40-year-old Greensburg man attempted to back a 2001 GMC Sierra with a manual transmission into the driveway of 1163 Millwood Road in Derry Township around 4:23 p.m. March 31. Police said the man was intoxicated and could not operate the clutch and rolled the vehicle into the garage door of the property, causing minimal damage.
