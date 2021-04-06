State police at Kiski Valley report troopers investigated a ChildLine referral involving indecent exposure on Main Street in Derry Township around 10:36 a.m. March 22.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash when a 2012 Nissan Sentra driven along Route 22 in Derry Township by Alexa A. Beighley, 18, of Derry had the left turn signal light and made a left turn onto Route 981 while a 2011 Honda Odyssey driven by Emily C. Balizet, 38, of Latrobe made a right turn on a red light onto Route 981 and side-swiped the Nissan, continuing southbound around 10:31 p.m. March 26. Balizet was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash when a 2008 Toyota RAV4 driven along Route 981 in Derry Township by Zachary C. Barnes, 20, of Apollo failed to yield while attempting to turn left onto Strawcutter Road and struck a 2003 Nissan Frontier around 5:23 p.m Sunday, April 4. Barnes was cited for turning movements and required signals. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage, and the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department assisted on scene.
State police at Indiana report no one was injured when a 2020 Honda CRV driven southbound along Newport Road in Black Lick Township by Kelsey L. Warfel, 30, of Greensburg traveled off the right side of the roadway while making a left turn around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, April 1. Warfel attempted to regain control of the vehicle, but it skidded and traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a slight embankment and a tree, coming to rest on the driver’s side. Warfel and passenger Lashonda A. Dollison, 29, of Blairsville crawled out of the vehicle and began walking down the road until a passing motorist stopped to help. Warfel was cited for driving on the right side of the roadway.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded around 3:27 p.m. March 8 to Donohoe Road in Hempfield Township for the report of a retail theft. A 37-year-old Akron, Ohio, man was arrested after Cranberry police located him inside a Best Buy. Police said a complainant provided troopers with the registration plate of the man’s vehicle, as well as a photo of the man.
